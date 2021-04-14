TULSA, Okla., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JUMP Technology Services was presented with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Most Valuable Response by a Customer Service team category in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The judges reviewed more than 2300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide.
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.
Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony this week.
This year's award included categories to recognize COVID-19 response. JUMP'S winning nomination told the story of how the company worked to develop and release an electronic system to replace an in person and paper-based process for their customers. With stay-at-home orders being issued, social services organizations faced challenges in processing in home supportive services provider applications during a time when these services were even more urgent than usual. Even with the new system in place, JUMP's customer organizations saw shutdowns and delays in procurement office approvals. In response, the company offered no commitment trials and webinars to quickly onboard the programs to overcome the barriers and meet the urgent needs. These are a few of the judges comments:
Good job to the team. I can say that your team is creative, and has never stopping behavior because of which the team continued to think outside the box and got the solutions for all the challenges which came by.
Great job on providing 24x7 support as well as overcoming the language barrier. Excellent testimonials received from the customers.
The way that the staff of JUMP Technology Services help the customers and Non-English speakers through their compassionate and dedicated service and their innovative BOUNDS product are truly admirable.
"We are so proud of our team's achievement in being recognized once more by these prestigious awards," said Denise Brinkmeyer, President & CEO of JUMP Technology Services. "This award recognizes the commitment of our team's response to customer need during a pandemic, and the testimonials from our customers show the consistency in our response to their needs in every situation."
About JUMP Technology Services Products
JUMP provides efficient and intuitive Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions for health and human services agencies serving senior and vulnerable adult populations. JUMP is your partner for flexible, mobile digital solutions that are easy to use in an ever-evolving policy and regulation environment as stewards of public funds. For more information, visit http://www.jumpfaster.com or contact Denise Brinkmeyer at solutions@jumpfaster.com.
Media Contact
Maechelle Jones, JUMP Technology Services, +1 (918) 624-5867, solutions@jumpfaster.com
SOURCE JUMP Technology Services