Jungle Freaks NFT adds Brazilian based illustrator Andre Muller to team as sole artist for their upcoming Jungle Freaks Gen 2 - Fallout Freaks launch.
PHILADELPHIA, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Artist. New Team. New Era. Jungle Freaks NFT welcomes Andre Muller, a professional illustrator based out of Brazil, as the new and sole artist for their upcoming Jungle Freaks Gen 2 // Fallout Freaks launch. Muller is an award-winning illustrator who has been working professionally since 2007. His portfolio includes work for multiple international blue-chip companies, various digital and NFT projects as well as privately commissioned projects.
"I'm very excited to be leading the art for the Gen 2 Fallout Freaks. It's going to be fun and crazy, and hopefully the art will draw people in to explore and discover all the little details, taking this far beyond just another PFP." - Andre Muller.
Jungle Freaks Gen 2 Fallout Freaks is the latest installation in the Jungle Freaks ecosystem, alongside Jungle Freaks Gen 1 and the Jungle Freaks Motor Club P2E Metaverse pass. Jungle Freaks Gen 2 Fallout Freaks will launch May 25th, 2022.
"If Jungle Freaks Gen 1 represented a bridge from the past to the present, bringing traditional hand-drawn artistry to the NFT space, Gen 2 represents the future. Muller brings that edge and unique Jungle Freak attitude out in a fresh and exciting new way, totally unique to what's out there at the moment. We can't wait to show the world more of what we've been working on." - George "The Prince" Trosley.
For more information or minting opportunities contact: admin@lochnesslabs.io or visit: http://www.junglefreaks.io | https://discord.com/invite/junglefreaksnft
