The JA Inspire virtual program will launch on March 28, 2022, and will be available to participate in all year long. The JA Inspire program will help students in Minnesota, North Dakota and western Wisconsin explore career and education opportunities and visit virtual booths from local employers through an immersive virtual environment.
ST. PAUL, Minn., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Junior Achievement North has announced their JA Inspire Virtual Career Expo, which launched through vFairs on March 28, 2022. This virtual career fair has been designed specifically for students in middle and high school to explore career and education opportunities. The free event will be open for students based in Minnesota, North Dakota and western Wisconsin for the remainder of 2022. With the support of teachers, parents, and community partners, we hope to encourage ongoing student participation. Those interested can register through the event site page.
This powerful program, presented by Bank of America, offers middle and high school students the opportunity to gain insight into careers that interest them, find the connection between educational choices and careers, collect information about the education and skills required to be successful in a job, and practice soft skills, all within an immersive and interactive virtual environment. Students and parents can access the portal at any time to browse exhibit booths and webinars, or download career information to reference in the future.
"Connecting educators, students, and employers together makes this a powerful event. We're grateful to our presenting sponsor, Bank of America, and the many other partners investing in students. Using vFairs' technology allows us to provide information, resources, and opportunities to students across our region. Together, we can positively impact their futures and empower them to become leaders in their communities," says Sara Dziuk, President & CEO of Junior Achievement North.
"We are happy to be able to provide the technology where students in America's Northern regions can discover what meaningful employment might mean to them in the future, and plan their education around around their goals," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs.
To learn more about the JA Inspire program or to register your students, please visit the event site page.
About JA North
Junior Achievement North has been serving students in Minnesota, North Dakota and western Wisconsin since 1949. They provide students in grades K-12 with financial literacy, career readiness and entrepreneurship education. Programs are implemented by in-person or virtual volunteers who share their skills and experience to motivate and inspire students to succeed. Learn more at http://www.janorth.org.
About vFairs
vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs. vFairs is a 2021 Mid-Market Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category by G2.
