The JA Inspire program will be available on-demand year-round, and will help students in Arizona explore career and education opportunities and visit virtual booths from local employers through an immersive virtual environment.
TEMPE, Ariz., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Combining cutting edge technology and interactive experience with access to real Arizona employers, JA Inspire revolutionizes career readiness for middle and high school students in Arizona. Through this platform students can browse 100 virtual employer booths representing Arizona's top industries and businesses looking to fill their future pipelines.
JA Inspire is a virtual event hosted by Junior Achievement Arizona that is available on demand throughout the year. Helping students connect with their interests and talents, and careers that align, the event allows students to take career exploration to another level. Employers come from top industries and businesses looking to fill their future pipelines.
The program offers students pre-event preparatory lessons and career assessments, access to webinars, career resources, a virtual scavenger hunt, and their own virtual backpack to store downloadable content.
The success of JA Inspire is largely due to vFairs user-friendly platform providing realistic graphics, customizable features, and fast customer service. Creating the virtual space in which students can explore would not have been possible without their partnership.
80% of JA Alumni report that Junior Achievement played an important role in choosing their career path, their decision to pursue further education and in the belief they could achieve their own goals.
"JA Inspire allows Arizona students to see new, tangible possibilities for their future in an innovative and exciting way," said Katherine Cecala, President of Junior Achievement of Arizona. "By connecting them with local employers, we are creating a well-prepared future workforce and filling pipelines for industry leaders in the state."
"We are so glad to be a part of the JA Inspire program, helping students across Arizona visualize and understand how to plan for their futures in an interactive virtual environment," says Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs.
Learn more or register the student(s) in your life here.
About Junior Achievement Arizona
Junior Achievement of Arizona (JA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that equips Arizona students to succeed in work and life by giving them the knowledge and skills they need to manage their money, plan for their future, and make smart academic, career and economic choices. Since 1957, JA has taught kids, kindergarten through high school, about financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. The organization's hands-on, age-appropriate programs are delivered by more than 8,000 corporate and community volunteers. Despite educational obstacles during the pandemic, JA reached more than 65,000 students in the 2020-2021 school year. Follow @JAArizona on social media or visit jaaz.org/resources for more free online educational tools.
About vFairs
vFairs is an intuitive platform that has revolutionized virtual events. Entering a vFairs event is like arriving at a vibrant venue. The rich 3D visuals and animated avatars immerse attendees into the event experience. It removes costs of physical events, carbon footprint in a world of climate change and extends reach to more parents, educators and students alike. vFairs is a 2021 Mid-Market Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category by G2.
