JA of NENY is collaborating with Career Jam to bring together educators and employers to develop the necessary skills in the next generation's workforce. This event will be available virtually, using vFairs, from April 11 to Jun 24, 2022, with a live in-person event on June 9 at Siena College.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. and COLONIE, N.Y., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JA of Northeastern NY and Career Jam are hosting their Career Jam Explore/JA Inspire event from the 11th of April to the 24th of June. This will be a virtual event, with a live in-person session on June 9th at Siena College. This workforce development event is aimed at 8th and 9th grade students, parents, educators, and potential employers. So, interested schools, businesses and potential sponsors can register on the Career Jam Explore home page, according to their category.
JA aims to promote awareness about key professional stakeholders and have students explore productive career paths. Career Jam provides an inspiring glimpse inside the spectrum of careers available in our region. Students learn from business leaders and professionals about in-demand skills essential for today's workforce. Students' awareness of the world of work & exploration of skills in-demand help inform future learning decisions. In addition, the students can discuss these options with their educators and guardians as well.
This event's virtual nature means that it will reach students across the whole area. As of now, 2,200 students from 8 counties have been registered, and this number will continue to go up. The fair offers a unique opportunity to address the ongoing workforce development crisis, and prepare students for a diverse set of careers early on. It will also serve as a way for educators and employers to update the future workforce with the skills needed later. These students will be surveyed about their career interests and aptitudes by Career Jam, in conjunction with Siena College Research Institute. The virtual nature of the event brings ease of access, smartphone usability, gamification, and sponsorship opportunities.
"Collaboration is key to highlighting the skills in demand for rewarding careers in our area," said Bill Teator, co-Founder, of Career Jam™. "Students, parents, caregivers, teachers & student counselors all benefit from seeing first-hand area employers of all sectors diverse needs to power our region's economy & essential services. The more we can align educators with employers & trades to build skills for careers of all abilities, the stronger we will be positioned for community & household growth."
Muhammad Younas, the CEO and Founder of vFairs, added, "Workforce development is the need of the hour and we're proud to consistently work with JA on a series of successful events for this purpose. We look forward to many more events, where students can explore their career options and be well-prepared for the coming years."
Career Jam Explore is currently available on-demand on the virtual platform from April 12 to June 24. There will be a live, in-person event on the 9th of June, at Siena College. Interested educators and employers can register now and be part of the event.
About JA Northeastern NY
Junior Achievement's proven lessons in financial literacy, work and career readiness, and entrepreneurship are shown to positively impact the lives of young people. These lessons align with national and state educational standards and are delivered to millions of students across the country with the help of education partners and volunteers from the local community.
About Career Jam
Career Jam aims to expose students to diverse career paths, build a sustainable workforce pipeline, and help develop skill and career awareness. It does this through various programs and events throughout the year. Career Jam partners with local stakeholders and communities to build a sustainable, streamlined ed-to-workforce ecosystem.
About vFairs
vFairs is a virtual & hybrid events platform that helps organizations reach global audiences. We help organizations of all sizes host amazing online conferences, trade shows, job fairs & more. The platform offers an intuitive virtual experience along with interactive features such as audio/video chat, excellent scalability, and several customization options.
