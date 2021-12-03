MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jupiter Group, the leader in art and tech integration, and Brendan Murphy, the world-renowned artist behind Boonji Project, today announced art collectors can now purchase Boonji Project non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through Nifty Gateway, Gemini's digital art exchange, taking advantage of the platform's world-class custody compliance and practices. The listing of Boonji Project NFTs on Nifty Gateway bridges the gap between the traditional, fine art world and NFTs, greatly simplifying the purchase of the digital assets and enabling credit card payments.
"Boonji Project has provided me an opportunity to share my physical art with the blockchain and cryptocurrency community," said Brendan Murphy. "The experience has been amazing. The reach and exposure this platform provides has never existed for artists before. Boonji project is now listed with the Nifty Gateway platform and I believe the added exposure will continue to increase value for our current token holders."
The listing of Boonji Project NFTs on Gemini's Nifty Gateway makes it easy for traditional art collectors, who might not have experience with cryptocurrency and blockchain, to purchase the assets using a credit card. Buyers simply select the NFT they would like to purchase and pay the listing price, bypassing the need to pay for separate network transaction fees. Current Boonji Project holders can also import their tokens to Nifty Gateway to take advantage of the exchange's world-class custody and security.
"Many traditional fine art buyers do not understand the value behind digital assets, like Boonji Project NFTs, however, by building global markets for digital artwork like we've done, including physical redeemables, we are creating better liquidity and real-time pricing dynamics for fine art," said Greg Norman Jr., CEO and Cofounder at Jupiter Group. "Nifty Gateway has done an excellent job at simplifying the purchase of digital assets for first-time buyers. Just like Gemini's exchange took the headache out of cryptocurrency purchasing and custody, Nifty Gateway has done the same for NFTs."
Boonji Project and Nifty Gateway will be giving away six Boonji Project NFTs in conjunction with the listing. Learn more about the giveaway on Boonji Project's community. In advance of the announcement, Boonji Project executed a sale of 200 NFTs at Art Basel Miami Beach, the premier art show in Miami that brings together contemporary artists and their patrons.
"As one of the first world-renowned artists to explore the possibilities enabled by NFTs, Brenden's work is extremely important to the broader digital asset community," Patrick Milgram, Producer at Nifty Gateway. "Our team at Nifty Gateway is focused on onboarding buyers to NFTs in a way that is safe, simple, and secure. The work Jupiter Group is doing to connect the physical art and digital art worlds makes it a great fit for Nifty Gateway."
About Jupiter Group
Jupiter Group is the leader in art and tech integration, creating, distributing and monetizing NFTs (non-fungible tokens), which represent digital and real-world assets including artwork, collectibles, and other items. The company's mission is to unlock new revenue streams for artists, institutions, and brands, in perpetuity, empowering them with NFT technology. Jupiter Group develops the infrastructure and supports the business model with integrated marketing, technology and business strategy, enabling clients to focus on their core competencies by supporting them with a white glove service.
About Brendan Murphy
Brendan Murphy is a widely known contemporary artist whose work is represented in over 600 private collections. His works' universal appeal pushes the walls of creativity beyond the confines of the canvas, exploring sculptural works and conceptual pieces, using a wide range of rare materials and producing his art with non-traditional methods. Murphy launched his debut art NFT, Boonji Project in October 2021, bringing his Boonji Spaceman series to life in the metaverse and marking the first major fine-art NFT drop to pair NFTs with redeemable physical tokenized art. Murphy currently works from his studio in Miami, FL and has gallery representation in the USA, Canada, Germany, Colombia, England, and Monaco. For more information, visit Murphy's website or follow on Instagram.
About Nifty Gateway
Nifty Gateway is the premiere, all-in-one platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and store digital art and collectibles, otherwise known as Nifties (or NFTs). Nifty Gateway was founded by Duncan and Griffin Cock Foster in 2018, and acquired by Gemini in 2019, with the belief that crypto networks and the blockchain have the power to fundamentally change the art world by creating greater choice, independence, and opportunity for artists, creators, and collectors.
Media Contact
