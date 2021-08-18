WARRINGTON, Pa., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Just in Time GCP is No. 774 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by Inc. magazine for our tremendous growth as an organization. It is a validation of all the efforts we have made on behalf of our pharmaceutical and biotech clients to grow with them, and drive Clinical Compliance and efficiency during a time of significant challenge and change in clinical research" Donna Dorozinsky
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
About Just in Time GCP
Founded as DWD & Associates in 2005, by Donna Dorozinsky of Warrington PA, Donna's focus was on creating an environment where she and a few colleagues could share their knowledge and expertise to assist companies prepare for inspections while allowing her team to maintain a healthy life balance. This dream began slowly over the first several years. As the company grew the name no longer reflected the company and in 2015, in celebration of the 10-year anniversary, the company name was changed to Just in Time GCP. The company often found that they were able to step in and help their clients "just in time". With a focus on Good Clinical Practice, Just in Time GCP converted 18 contractors to employees in 2018 and is continuing growth with over 70 employees today. With a culture of family first, Donna has maintained her commitment to the importance of a healthy life balance.
Just in Time GCP provides TMF & Inspection Readiness Services, Clinical Compliance, business process & technology implementation Consulting, with a depth of Clinical Research experience. As an organization of 70+ employees, we bring a balance of clinical, GCP, & records management experience to your organization. This expertise, combined with our core values of Quality, Collaboration, Composure, & Balance, makes us the ideal partner for optimizing your organizational commitment to compliance, process excellence and inspection readiness.
Just in Time GCP has a long history of partnering with small, medium, and large pharma and biotech organizations. Our Services Group will support your organization with a diversity of projects including day to day TMF management, remediation, and inspection readiness reviews. Our Business & Technology consulting practice is your partner for clinical compliance, business process optimization and eClinical technology implementation, optimization, and support. If you are looking to implement or strengthen your Quality Management System, our consultants will partner with you to optimize your clinical processes to align with your business and growth strategy.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
