CAMPBELL, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A lot has changed in these months leading up to the highly anticipated CBRS PAL auction. Mobile Experts has calibrated their original PAL valuation before the auction in two months, and the new guidance is crucial for bidders.
Time is running out, and service providers are wondering how much PAL licenses will cost and how much they should bid. This new Mobile Experts report considers present market dynamics and regulatory updates, presenting a fine-tuned prediction before bidding begins on July 23, 2020.
You wouldn't buy a new car without checking into the consumer report. You wouldn't bid on a work of art or a house without doing some groundwork to determine its value. Mobile Experts has done that groundwork, and this report assembles it for bidders in July's CBRS PAL auction.
"We updated our qualitative and quantitative analyses based on new facts and updated views on factors that have greatest impact on spectrum valuation. We included the certainties, including specific county-based license areas, the minimum bid pricing, and auction mechanics, as published in the final auction procedures. The crux of this report is our heavily researched educated projections. We can't see the future—but we've put our best 'thinking cap' to estimate the winning proceeds based on our spectrum valuation framework," commented Principal Analyst Kyung Mun.
Mobile Experts used the latest auction procedure rules and the minimum bid pricing figure to estimate county-by-county spectrum pricing on a $ per MHz-Pop basis. All 3,233 counties in the United States, including US Territories, are included. The demand projection from the three primary business cases, i.e. mobility, fixed wireless access, and private LTE, were used to estimate demand for the seven PAL licenses per county.
"We are operating in a depressed economic environment due to COVID-19," said Principal Analyst Kyung Mun. "Plus, the proximity to the C-band auction scheduled for late December affects the auction. We discuss both in this new report, which is available now."
This report adds crucial information on top of the CBRS market study which forecasts the shipments and revenue for CBRS infrastructure and devices. For more information about CBRS shipments, click here. For more about the PAL valuation report, click here.
About Mobile Experts Inc.:
Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 20 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications focus on CBRS PAL Auction, CBRS Infrastructure and Devices, ORAN, Small Cells, Private LTE and 5G, 5G mm-wave, Macro Base Stations, 5G Business case, Cellular IoT, URLLC and 5G IoT, Edge Computing, Big Picture IoT, Edge Computing for Enterprises, RF Front Ends, LPWA, Fixed Wireless, https://mobile-experts.net/Home/Report/98 CRAN/VRAN, and more.
