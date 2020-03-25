MINNEAPOLIS, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time, the company best-known for bringing an average of 3,000 to 4,000 members daily to its sprawling luxury athletic resorts, pivoted its business model to meet members where they currently are – at home.
Life Time launched its On-Demand classes with a goal of ensuring members, who in an instant lost access to their clubs and community, could participate in their favorite classes and do their favorite workouts from their homes. In less than one week, the company is seeing nearly 50,000 streams per day, the same number of visits it recorded participating in its classes live in-club.
The release of Life Time Classes On-Demand is available to both members, who are not being charged during the temporary closure, and non-members, who have access to complimentary virtual content, including:
- More than 20 on-demand cardio, strength and yoga classes available on my.lifetime.life, with more being added every day
- At home workouts are available on my.lifetime.life and more streaming platforms will be added shortly (Life Time mobile app and YouTube)
- Nutrition guidance, recipes and small group training workouts on training.lifetime.life
- Daily workouts, updates and articles from Life Time experts will also be shared on the company's Facebook and Instagram channels
- Access to Life Time Talks, available for download on your favorite podcast listening platform and online at www.experiencelife.com/podcast
"As we all continue to navigate this unprecedented time, it's important to do everything we can to stay heathy ourselves, while protecting our families, friends and communities," says Life Time Founder, Chairman and CEO Bahram Akradi. "We remain committed to the health and happiness of our members and team members and are working hard to ensure our community feels supported and knows that they can turn to us and our experts for their own healthy way of life goals."
In addition to launching additional on-demand and virtual opportunities, Life Time has also donated its non-perishable food items from the LifeCafe to local charities, and is looking for additional opportunities in which it may support the communities in which it operates.
The reopening of clubs will be based on guidance from national and state agencies.
About Life Time®, Inc.
As a wellness pioneer, Life Time is reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we play, work and live – all with the primary objective of helping people lead healthy, happy lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand through Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.