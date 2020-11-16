BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SB360 Capital Partners, one of the country's leading asset disposition specialists, announced the start of "Total Inventory Blowout" sales in 85 Justice stores as well as the e-commerce site at www.shopjustice.com. SB360 will be the exclusive consultant to assist Justice as they conduct these sales.
Justice is a destination store for tween girls, offering a large selection of tween fashion merchandise and accessories at affordable prices. The Total Inventory Blowout sales in the 85 Justice stores and the ecommerce site will feature great deals on all products. Throughout the chain, customers can take advantage of discounts up to 50% off the original price on a full selection of merchandise in a wide range of styles and sizes.
Aaron Miller, Executive Vice President of SB360, said, "We've been working with Justice for a few months now, and we've seen a strong turnout during our previous sale events. This sale event is unique in that the stores and the ecommerce site are well stocked with new arrivals for the holiday season. With discounts up to 50% off, we anticipate inventory will move quickly."
The Company continues to prioritize the safety of its associates, customers, and community by closely monitoring all state and local guidelines. Safe shopping practices have been implemented across all stores and will continue to be modified and updated based on local conditions and directives.
The following 85 Justice stores are included in this event:
CENTER NAME
STREET ADDRESS
CITY
ST
ZIP
RIVERCHASE GALLERIA
2100 Riverchase Galleria
Hoover
AL
35244
CHANDLER FASHION CENTER
3111 WEST CHANDLER BLVD
CHANDLER
AZ
85224
QUEEN CREEK MARKETPLACE
21506 S ELLSWORTH LOOP ROAD
QUEEN CREEK
AZ
85242
GILROY PREMIUM OUTLETS
681 LEAVESLEY ROAD
GILROY
CA
95020
ONTARIO MILLS
ONE MILLS CIRCLE
ONTARIO
CA
91764
MOUNTAIN GROVE AT CITRUS PLAZA
27461 SAN BERNARDINO AVE., SUITE 120
REDLANDS
CA
92374
CROSSROADS AT RIVERBANK
2417 Claribel Road
RIVERBANK
CA
95367
GALLERIA AT ROSEVILLE
1151 HARDING BOULEVARD
ROSEVILLE
CA
95678
OUTLETS AT THE BORDER
4459 CAMINO DE LA PLAZA, SUITE 434
SAN DIEGO
CA
92173
PROMENADE AT TEMECULA
40820 WINCHESTER ROAD
TEMECULA
CA
92591
TOWN CENTER AT BOCA RATON
6000 WEST GLADES ROAD
BOCA RATON
FL
33431
BRANDON SHOPPING CENTER
459 BRANDON TOWN CENTER
BRANDON
FL
33511
CORAL SQUARE
9469 WEST ATLANTIC BLVD
CORAL SPRINGS
FL
33071
THE LOOP
3208 N JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
KISSIMMEE
FL
34741
LAKESIDE VILLAGE
SPACE G108
LAKELAND
FL
33804
ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL PREMIUM OUTLETS
4973 INTERNATIONAL DRIVE
ORLANDO
FL
32819
LAKE BUENA VISTA F/STORES
15657S APOPKA VINELAND ROAD
ORLANDO
FL
32821
PEMBROKE LAKES MALL
11401 PINES BOULEVARD
PEMBROKE PINES
FL
33026
SHOPS AT WIREGRASS
28329 PASEO DRIVE
WESLEY CHAPEL
FL
33543
AUGUSTA MALL
3450 WRIGHTSBORO ROAD
AUGUSTA
GA
30909
MALL OF GEORGIA
3333 BUFORD DRIVE
BUFORD
GA
30519
SHOPPES AT RIVER CROSSING
I-75 AND RIVERSIDE DRIVE
MACON
GA
31201
SHOPPES AT WEBB GIN
1350 SCENIC HIGHWAY
SNELLVILLE
GA
30078
JORDAN CREEK TOWN CENTER
101 74TH STREET
WEST DES MOINES
IA
50266
ALGONQUIN COMMONS
1828 SOUTH RANDALL ROAD
ALGONQUIN
IL
60102
BLOOMINGDALE COURT
348-110 WEST ARMY TRAIL ROAD
BLOOMINGDALE
IL
60108
CHICAGO RIDGE MALL
444 CHICAGO RIDGE MALL
CHICAGO RIDGE
IL
60415
GENEVA COMMONS
506 COMMONS DRIVE
GENEVA
IL
60134
YORKTOWN CENTER
203 YORKTOWN CENTER
LOMBARD
IL
60148
ORLAND SQUARE
244 ORLAND SQUARE DRIVE/SUITE B12
ORLAND PARK
IL
60462
OLD ORCHARD
4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center
SKOKIE
IL
60077
INDIANA PREMIUM OUTLETS
11765 NE EXECUTIVE DRIVE
EDINBURGH
IN
46124
GREENWOOD PARK MALL
1251 US 31 NORTH
GREENWOOD
IN
46142
SOUTHLAKE MALL
2109 SOUTHLAKE MALL
MERRILLVILLE
IN
46410
PLAINFIELD COMMONS
2683 EAST MAIN STREET
PLAINFIELD
IN
46168
TOWNE EAST SQUARE
7700 EAST KELLOGG
WICHITA
KS
67207
HAMBURG PAVILION
2312 SIR BARTON WAY
LEXINGTON
KY
40507
ACADIANA MALL
5725 JOHNSTON STREET/SUITE 117
LAFAYETTE
LA
70503
LAKESIDE SHOPPING CENTER
3301 VETERANS MEMORIAL BLVD
METAIRIE
LA
70002
WHITE MARSH MALL
8200 PERRY HALL BOULEVARD
BALTIMORE
MD
21236
BIRCH RUN PREMIUM OUTLETS
12158 SOUTH BEYER ROAD
BIRCH RUN
MI
48415
SOUTHLAND CENTER
23000 EUREKA ROAD
TAYLOR
MI
48180
ALBERTVILLE PREMIUM OUTLETS
6415 LABOUX AVENUE NE
ALBERTVILLE
MN
55301
TANGER OUTLET BRANSON
300 TANGER BOULEVARD
BRANSON
MO
65616
DOGWOOD FESTIVAL
50 PROMENADE BOULEVARD
FLOWOOD
MS
39232
BLAKENEY SHOPPING CENTER
9882 REA ROAD
CHARLOTTE
NC
28277
CHERRY HILL MALL
514 CHERRY HILL MALL
CHERRY HILL
NJ
08002
MENLO PARK MALL
55 PARSONAGE ROAD
EDISON
NJ
08837
FREEHOLD RACEWAY MALL
3710 ROUTE 9
FREEHOLD
NJ
07728
PARAMUS PARK
700 PARAMUS PARK
PARAMUS
NJ
07652
WILLOWBROOK MALL
1285 WILLOWBROOK MALL
WAYNE
NJ
07470
CROSS COUNTY SHOPPING CENTER
8000 MALL WALK
YONKERS
NY
10704
POLARIS FASHION PLACE
1500 POLARIS PKWY/SUITE 2096
COLUMBUS
OH
43240
SOUTHPARK MALL
500 SOUTHPARK CENTER
STRONGSVILLE
OH
44136
FRANKLIN PARK MALL
5001 MONROE STREET
TOLEDO
OH
43623
PENN SQUARE MALL
1901 NW EXPRESSWAY
OKLAHOMA CITY
OK
73118
OUTLET SHOPPES AT OKLAHOMA CITY
7624 WEST RENO AVENUE
OKLAHOMA CITY
OK
73101
WOODLAND HILLS MALL
7021 SOUTH MEMORIAL DRIVE
TULSA
OK
74133
GROVE CITY PREMIUM OUTLETS
1911 LEESBURG GROVE CITY ROAD
GROVE CITY
PA
16127
TANGER OUTLET HERSHEY
46 OUTLET SQUARE
HERSHEY
PA
17033
ROSS PARK MALL
1000 ROSS PARK DRIVE
PITTSBURGH
PA
15237
TANGER OUTLET PITTSBURGH
2200 TANGER BOULEVARD
Washington
PA
15301
EMPIRE MALL
5000 WEST EMPIRE MALL
SIOUX FALLS
SD
57116
HAMILTON PLACE
2100 HAMILTON BLVD
CHATTANOOGA
TN
37421
COOLSPRINGS GALLERIA
1800 GALLERIA BLVD
FRANKLIN
TN
37067
WEST TOWN MALL
7600 KINGSTON PIKE
KNOXVILLE
TN
37919
TANGER OUTLET SEVIERVILLE
1645 PARKWAY
SEVIERVILLE
TN
37862
HILLSIDE VILLAGE
305 WEST FM 1382
CEDAR HILL
TX
75104
LAKELINE PLAZA
11066 PECAN PARK BLVD
CEDAR PARK
TX
78613
ALLIANCE TOWN CENTER
9510 SAGE MEADOW TRAIL
FORT WORTH
TX
76177
STONEBRIAR CENTRE
2601 PRESTON ROAD
FRISCO
TX
75034
GRAPEVINE MILLS
3000 GRAPEVINE MILLS PARKWAY
GRAPEVINE
TX
76051
MEMORIAL CITY MALL
303 MEMORIAL CITY WAY
HOUSTON
TX
77024
TOMBALL CROSSINGS
22507 TOMBALL PARKWAY
HOUSTON
TX
77070
DEERBROOK MARKETPLACE
20520 HIGHWAY 59
HUMBLE
TX
77338
KATY MILLS
5000 KATY MILLS CIRCLE
KATY
TX
77494
LA PLAZA MALL
2200 SOUTH TENTH STREET
MCALLEN
TX
78503
MIDLAND PARK MALL
4511 NORTH MIDKIFF
MIDLAND
TX
79705
ROUND ROCK PREMIUM OUTLETS
4401 NORTH IH-35
ROUND ROCK
TX
78664
NORTH STAR MALL
2000 NORTH STAR MALL
SAN ANTONIO
TX
78216
TANGER OUTLET SAN MARCOS
4015 INTERSTATE 35 SOUTH
SAN MARCOS
TX
78666
WOODLANDS MALL
LAKE WOODLANDS DRIVE
THE WOODLANDS
TX
77380
COMMONS AT ISSAQUAH
755 NW GILMAN BLVD
ISSAQUAH
WA
98027
SOUTHCENTER SHOPPING CENTER
633 SOUTHCENTER S/C
SEATTLE
WA
98188
SEATTLE PREMIUM OUTLETS
10600 QUIL CEDA BLVD
TULALIP
WA
98271
About SB360 Capital Partners LLC – SB360 Capital Partners (www.sb360.com), a Schottenstein Affiliate, helps businesses manage change, restructure assets, and turn around dwindling profitability. SB360 makes equity investments to infuse capital for growth opportunities, fund turnarounds, and provide liquidity to businesses experiencing change. SB360 acquires assets of all types including inventory, fixed assets, intellectual property, real estate, and complete business units. The firm's asset disposition services range from providing guaranteed asset value recovery to acting as a liquidation consultant. Additionally, SB360 has entities engaged in real estate advisory, commercial real estate investment and the operation of the SBC Logistics Asset Recovery Center in Columbus. A lending affiliate, Second Avenue Capital Partners, provides asset-based loans for middle-market companies. The principals of SB360 hold extensive commercial interests in national retail and wholesale operations; internationally recognized consumer brands; commercial, residential, and industrial real estate properties; and financial service operations.