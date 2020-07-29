ATLANTA, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Justice For Elijah grassroots campaign announces the official partnership with Culture Greetings, a black and female-owned digital-to-print greeting card company, for a card-writing campaign to demand justice for Elijah McClain entitled #LettersForElijah.
As the 1st anniversary of Elijah's arrest and subsequent death approaches, the time is now to call for justice.
"Since creating this account, so many people have reached out expressing that this could have happened to their own Elijah, their sweet and sensitive brother, or their musical and caring nephew," said Saraya Hamidi, creator of Justice for Elijah grassroots campaign. "Elijah's voice was taken from him, but we are here to stand alongside Ms. McClain, and use our voices to demand justice. Culture Greetings has provided us a platform and opportunity to share our voices through a traditional and impactful medium collectively."
The #LettersForElijah campaign, which will launch on August 1 and continue for 23 days in memory of Elijah's life, seeks to send 10,000 cards demanding justice.
Supporters can visit Culture Greetings and select a greeting card or postcard designed by Chloe Zola to send to Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, or City Attorney Daniel L. Brotzman.
"Culture Greetings is honored to be the platform partner for the #LettersForElijah campaign," said Dr. Dionne Mahaffey, founder of Culture Greetings. "We are calling for people across the world to make your voices heard for Elijah. This is not a black or white issue, it's a human rights issue, and this is one way to let the elected officials know we demand change."
The PSA will premiere on August 1, featuring Janelle Monae, Kelly Rowland, Palmer Williams Jr. Meagan Good, Virgil Abloh, Beanie Feldstein, Tess Holiday, Ben Platt, Kazeem Famuyide, Cassie & Alex Fine, Brandon Marshall, BLK MKT Vintage and more.
For more information on the grassroots campaign, please visit https://www.instagram.com/justiceforelijahmcclain.
About Culture Greetings
Culture Greetings offers real greeting cards featuring diverse images and themes. Customers can select and personalize cards using handwriting fonts that mirror real penmanship. Through innovative technology, Culture Greetings will print, stamp and mail the cards directly to the recipient. For more information visit: https://CultureGreetings.com
CONTACT: Ayana Young, +1-347-496-2494, yana@theyounggrouppr.com