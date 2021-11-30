SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acqueon, a leading conversational engagement software company, today announces that Justin Mason has joined the company as senior vice president (SVP) of services, support, and customer success. Mason will be responsible for onboarding, educating, supporting Acqueon's growing base of enterprise customers, and helping them implement proactive customer engagement across their various functions.
Mason brings over 20 years of experience building, growing, and leading global services businesses. He comes most recently from Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare where he was senior vice president and general manager of client delivery services, overseeing member engagement services and medical record and electronic health record review operations. Prior, Mason was senior vice president of global professional services at Foresee (now part of Verint), a cloud voice of the customer (VoC) and customer experience management vendor.
"I am delighted to bring Justin on board," said Ashish Koul, Acqueon CEO. "His industry expertise and experience building large service organizations will be key in helping us drive terrific customer experience for our clients."
"I am excited to join a fast-growing organization like Acqueon," said Justin Mason, Acqueon SVP of services, support, and customer success. "I look forward to assisting our customers with implementing differentiated customer engagement strategies and making the most of their Acqueon investment."
About Acqueon
Acqueon's conversational engagement software lets customer-centric brands orchestrate campaigns and proactively engage with consumers using voice, messaging, and email channels. Acqueon leverages a rich data platform, statistical and predictive models, and intelligent workflows to let enterprises maximize the potential of every customer conversation. Acqueon is trusted by 200 clients across industries to increase sales, improve collections, and re-engage with otherwise-defecting customers.
For more information, go to https://www.acqueon.com or follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/acqueon.
Trademark Note: Names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Nicolas De Kouchkovsky, Acqueon, 1 4153786734, nicolas@acqueon.com
SOURCE Acqueon