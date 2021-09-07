SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OWL, a collaborative marketplace for sourcing and procurement of temporary housing, announced that Justin Webster, a professional with over 15 years of experience in supply chain, is joining their team as Director of Global Supply Chain, contributing to the global expansion of the OWL platform.
Justin, who is based in London, UK, is a renowned professional with progressive leadership experience within the global relocation and destination services industry and has been working with the top relocation and mobility firms for over a decade.
"Since the OWL platform is ready to go global, Justin has the experience to negotiate, deliver and communicate all the benefits that the OWL platform brings for Relocation Management Companies and Corporate housing suppliers around the world with the higher quality in service." said Kim Krollman, EVP Strategic Solutions of OWL. "We know Justin will bring an important added value to our team based on his excellent ability to work with both clients and suppliers."
Justin is an expert in vendor and operations management and will bring to the OWL team relevant knowledge in logistics, procurement, and negotiation to assure the best customer service for the global OWL members. He is also highly experienced at implementing processes for improvement, including those related to outsourcing, supplier scorecards/dashboards, and requests for proposals (RFPs).
"I am extremely impressed with the OWL platform and all the potential it has to continue growing. I am oriented to excellence, and I understand how challenging and complex the relocation process could be for all involved. The OWL platform is an innovative technology that will forever change this," Justin Webster says. "I am excited to be part of this new chapter with a team that is ready to transform the corporate housing industry completely."
About OWL:
Founded in 2020 by Alex Shahabe, San Diego-headquartered OWL provides a marketplace for providers to both source and be sourced for long- and short-term temporary housing. OWL launched to facilitate a new level of convenience by offering complimentary access to all temporary housing providers to fill vacancies and bid on housing requests that best fit their companies' inventory style. For more information and to get started on OWL, visit https://owlmarketplace.com.
