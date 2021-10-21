CUMMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JustinCredible Cultivation, the first Black, veteran, and woman-owned recreational cannabis cultivation company on the East Coast, announces that harvest season is underway. They are releasing new lines to their offering: Vintage, Justin A Lifetime, as well as a pre roll line, JustinCredible Select. Just'in A Lifetime features strains that are niche and not easily accessible in their market headed by a powerful strain "Power Africa". The Vintage line will feature some of the more popular strains that we all know and love. All strains will be available at local Massachusetts dispensaries for purchase.
QR Code Technology on all Strains
The company will also place QR codes on all of its upcoming strains through a collaboration with Royal Technology and Agriculture. It is the first cultivator on the East Coast and potentially worldwide to use the QR code technology on all strains, beginning with its current strains currently harvesting and its original, vintage, and lifetime strains.
"Consumers want and should be educated on every purchase decision they make," said Reginald Stanfield, CEO of JustinCredible Cultivation. "Our collaboration with Royal Technology and Agriculture enables us to do just this by equipping anyone who comes across our strains, with useful information unlike before."
Improving Distributors and Consumers Cannabis Buys
The QR codes store essential information similar to that found in a bar code, vastly improving the buying process. By using QR codes in this way, JustinCredible Cultivation is innovating the cannabis shopping experience and educating customers with informative details and qualities about each strain. Cannabinoid and terpene profiles will be readily available on buyers' smartphones. As more states nationwide adopt legalizing cannabis for recreational use, more buyers will want to understand the differences between every strain quickly.
"By incorporating QR codes, JustinCredible Cultivation is helping lead the way in combining commercial cultivation and technology," said Royal Technology and Agriculture's co-CEO/Founder Chad McMillan based in San Diego, California.
Using QR Codes for Perpetual Harvesting
The use of QR codes at JustinCredible Cultivation underscores the company's spirit of innovation. The company is also going to incorporate perpetual harvesting, the process of continuous planting, which allows for more strains to be harvested on a routine basis. Using QR codes will become especially crucial to classifying the strains when they are cultivated frequently. Perpetual harvesting also makes it easier for JustinCredible Cultivation to regularly supply distributors with the latest cannabis strains that are fresh and recently harvested.
About JustinCredible Cultivation
JustinCredible Cultivation is the first Black-owned, veteran-owned, and woman-owned recreational cannabis cultivation facility. They pride themselves on creating products that are made of organic derivative ingredients and have high-quality growth. Visit https://www.jccultivation.com/ to learn more.
About Royal Technology and Agriculture
Royal Technology and Agriculture, a revolutionary software firm, provides farmers, retailers, and consumers with the education and technology needed to move their brands forward. This includes QR code technology and regenerative crop production. Visit https://www.royalcode.co to learn more.
