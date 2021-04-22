KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asian real estate technology group, Juwai IQI, today announced that the company has established an exclusive strategic partnership with Mongolia's leading property players, Oly.mn and leading brokerage company RE/MAX Mongolia. Oly.mn will represent Juwai IQI in Mongolia through its platform exclusively under associate partner status.
In a joint statement released by all parties, the partnership will enable listings on either websites to be syndicated to the other free of charge, increasing exposure for all property listings from local real estate companies in the respective markets.
Juwai IQI Co-Founder and Group Executive Chairman Georg Chmiel said:
"We are excited to establish a strategic partnership with the leading property players in Mongolia, Oly.mn and RE/MAX Mongolia. The partnership will see Oly.mn and RE/MAX Mongolia operate as Juwai IQI Mongolia. They will adopt Juwai IQI's brand and technology and this partnership not only represents a significant milestone for all parties, but also one for our users; the thousands of Asian property seekers, sellers and investors who want to be Global Residents in Asia.
"The Mongolian property market is considered to be one of the best destinations in Asia for property ownership. With its regulatory framework on title and property rights, great tax policies and no exchange controls, there is strong interest from Asian buyers and investors looking to get into the property market there.
"Our dedication to empowering Asian consumers to be global residents of the world is unwavering. Working closely with strategic partners, Oly.mn and RE/MAX Mongolia, we will now be able to deliver a Juwai IQI experience that meets the unique needs of the property market in Mongolia."
Juwai IQI Group Co-Founder and CEO Kashif Ansari said:
"The expansion into Mongolia via our partnership with Oly.mn and RE/MAX Mongolia makes it easier for us to help investors from other countries who want to purchase real estate in Mongolia and at the same time, help Mongolians invest in property overseas. By operating under the Juwai IQI Mongolia brand, we will not only expand the brand's global reach, but it also reinforces our continued focus on technology and pioneering the real estate experience in international markets."
"We are excited to welcome Oly.mn and RE/MAX Mongolia to the Juwai IQI family."
Oly.mn Chief Executive Officer, Amartuvshin Ariunbold said:
"We are impressed with Juwai IQI's growth journey over the past few years. They have done a great job developing the company and positioning it as one of Asia's leading real estate technology groups. By operating under the same brand, Juwai IQI Mongolia, we are not only opening up the property market in Mongolia to the world, but we are also giving Mongolians the opportunity to purchase and rent property overseas with ease.
"To make it seamless for Mongolians to make an informed decision when it comes to purchasing a property overseas, details of the listings on Juwai IQI will be featured in the Mongolian language along with local currency.
"I'm excited about the opportunity. We have a strong position in the market, and through this partnership, we will now be able to create an even greater outcome to deliver excellence in client service and lead the industry through innovation and constant improvement."
RE/MAX Mongolia Co-Regional Owner, Bujinlkham said:
"The relationship with Juwai IQI represents a powerful opportunity for RE/MAX Mongolia to significantly expand our presence in China and Asia, a vibrant and very important market. This partnership allows us to create the next evolution of real estate marketing and sales, delivering an incredibly unique value proposition for real estate agents, property developers as well as buyers and sellers of property in Mongolia.
"Together, we will now be able to connect discerning buyers and investors directly to the world's best properties and connect them with the best-in-class agents from Juwai IQI."
