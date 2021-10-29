ST. LOUIS, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jviation, a Woolpert Company, has opened an office at 4625 Lindell Blvd. near Forest Park in St. Louis. Jviation is an airport planning, survey, architecture, engineering and construction management firm that now has three offices in Missouri and 10 across the country.
Woolpert Senior Vice President JD Ingram said this new St. Louis office will complement Woolpert's office at 343 Fountains Parkway, Suite 100, in Fairview Heights, Ill. It will directly support the company's work for aviation clients in eastern Missouri and southern Illinois.
"Jviation and Woolpert, both separately and together, have supported a wide range of architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) projects at airports and for aviation clients across the country," Ingram said. "We're excited to be able to increase our presence in St. Louis to better serve the great people and projects in the area."
Jviation, a Woolpert Company, is a planning, engineering, architecture, survey and construction administration firm that focuses on aviation-related projects. Jviation, which joined Woolpert in 2020, provides airport clients, from general aviation to commercial service facilities, with comprehensive consulting services in order to best serve the airport's unique needs. Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. With more than a century of experience, over 1,600 employees and 60 offices on four continents, Woolpert supports public, private, federal, and U.S. military clients nationally and around the globe. For more information, visit Jviation.com or Woolpert.com.
