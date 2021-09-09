ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jvion, a leader in prescriptive analytics, has continued its growth in 2021 with new integrations and partnerships, peer-reviewed results, and social determinants of health solutions designed to help healthcare organizations manage patient populations holistically by addressing clinical and non clinical aspects impacting future risks and costs. The strong momentum reflects a growing awareness in the industry that AI-enabled prescriptive analytics can drive more holistic, cost-effective care.
Last month, both Cerner and Innovaccer announced that they have integrated Jvion's prescriptive insights on social determinants of health (SDOH) and behavioral health into their respective platforms. These integrations followed earlier integrations with the Mozzaz virtual care platform and Navista™ Tech Solutions, an advanced suite of technology solutions for oncologists from Cardinal Health.
"We are seeing incredible momentum in terms of both need and adoption of our prescriptive intelligence. These partnerships represent a vote of confidence from some of the biggest names in healthcare that our use of clinical AI to understand the modifiable aspects of a person's healthcare journey can enable better care delivery and outcomes," said Lizzy Feliciano, Jvion's Chief Marketing Officer. "Clinicians and case management teams are overwhelmed and overburdened by the sheer volume of data they are expected to sift through to inform care decisions. We solve for that by connecting risk to action via evidence-based guidance and helping our customer operationalize those insights across their enterprise. We've had a number of studies published this year highlighting the accuracy of our models and their ability to drive down the cost of care in areas like oncology."
Recent peer-reviewed studies demonstrating Jvion's impact include:
- A study published last year in Applied Clinical Informatics summarized Jvion's role in helping a Wisconsin hospital reduce readmissions by 25% within 6 months of implementation.
- More recently, a study published together with Cardinal Health in Future Oncology showed that Jvion's insights could accurately predict patient risk for short-term mortality. A complementary study, soon to be published in JCO Oncology Practice, demonstrated how these improved mortality predictions helped oncologists at Northwest Medical Specialties increase utilization of palliative care services by over 80%.
"Being experienced in oncology and a caring doctor is critical in patients' lives. However, even for the most experienced doctors, patients can take a quick turn and deteriorate unexpectedly," said Dr. Sibel Blau, Medical Director at Northwest Medical Specialties and a co-author of both oncology studies. "Having a tool that can surface the hidden risk factors gives us a chance to catch these patients earlier and initiate difficult end-of-life conversations that we might not have otherwise. These conversations are critically important for improving quality of life and giving patients agency over their final days."
Additional results were presented last month at the annual HIMSS conference. Dr. Maulik Purohit, MD, MPH, Clinical Innovation Lead at University Hospitals, presented alongside Jvion's Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Frownfelter, MD, FACP, on how Jvion's analytics can predict ventilator utilization to assist in triaging ICU resources. Later, clinicians from Northwell Health, New York's largest healthcare system, shared a presentation on how Jvion's prescriptive analytics helped reduce readmissions by 23.6%.
Holding true to its mission of preventing avoidable harm, Jvion in May launched the Behavioral Health Vulnerability Map to help address the behavioral health crisis in America. The map displays the top non-clinical risk factors driving behavioral health-related hospitalizations and self-harm events at the Census block group level. The map built on the success of the COVID Community Vulnerability and Vaccine Prioritization Map, which Fast Company recognized in its World Changing Ideas awards.
The steady stream of results over the past year have convinced more than a few healthcare organizations to enter new partnerships with Jvion. New provider customers include TC2, AccentCare, and Community Health Network. Meanwhile, Georgia Hospital Health Services, a subsidiary of the Georgia Hospital Association (GHA), partnered with Jvion to promote Jvion's All-Cause Readmissions solution as a means for member hospitals to reduce their exposure to readmission penalties and more effectively manage their patient populations.
About Jvion
Jvion, a leader in prescriptive intelligence, leverages clinical artificial intelligence to enable providers, payers and other healthcare entities to identify and prevent avoidable patient harm, utilization and costs. An industry first, the Jvion CORE™ goes beyond predictive analytics and machine learning to identify rising risk. Jvion addresses whole patient health by surfacing the clinical and social determinants of health barriers influencing poor clinical outcomes and patient engagement. The CORE then maps the modifiable risk factors to evidence-based clinical guidance to enable decisioning within clinical and operational workflows. The Jvion CORE accelerates time to value by leveraging established patient-level intelligence to drive engagement across healthcare organizations, populations and individuals. To date, the Jvion CORE has been deployed across inpatient, ambulatory, and community settings and resulted in millions saved. For more information, visit https://www.jvion.com.
Media Contact
Sara DeMoranville, Scratch Marketing + Media, (617) 945-9296, sara@scratchmm.com
SOURCE Jvion