TORONTO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JVS Toronto announced today that it will be hosting its national Virtual Employment Connections Fair, on March 17th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET. The free event will take place through the vFairs virtual event platform, and registration is now open.
Canada InfoNet is a national program run by JVS Toronto that provides employment and mentorship support to immigration approved professionals even before they arrive in Canada. Canada InfoNet, along with other newcomer programs, is hosting the Virtual Employment Connections Fair where employers will connect with skilled internationally trained professionals who have been approved for immigration as permanent residents and have recently arrived in Canada, or will be arriving soon. Additionally, representatives of large employers across Canada are encouraged to register and join in order to network with and promote open roles to new talent.
The event will provide a space for professionals to meet with representatives of employers across a number of industries including IT, Finance, Banking and Accounting, Engineering, Business, Healthcare, and Sciences. Job seekers will be able to browse job opportunities, network with company representatives and interview with hiring managers through the online platform. The event will also include webinars related to employment in order to help educate new Canadians about the changing employment landscape.
This is JVS Toronto's fourth time using vFairs for their virtual recruiting efforts, and they anticipate that this event will exceed the successes seen in previous years. Between 2020-2021, JVS Toronto supported 5,571 clients originating from 137 countries pursuing their vision of a career in Canada. Based on their single-day 2021 event, JVS Toronto saw approximately 800 users connect with almost 20 employers at the virtual event.
"We are so happy to once again be the events platform of choice for JVS Toronto's virtual recruiting fair," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "JVS Toronto has used the vFairs platform in such an effective manner. Many new Canadians can attribute their career achievements directly to past Virtual Employment Connections Fairs, which speaks to the impact JVS Toronto's virtual fairs truly have."
About JVS Toronto
JVS Toronto is a non-profit leader in career and employment services for jobseekers and employers. For almost 75 years, JVS Toronto has played a vital role providing career and employment services across the Greater Toronto Area, supporting more than 21,000 individuals annually.
About vFairs
vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs. vFairs is a 2021 Mid-Market Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category by G2.
