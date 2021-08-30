NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The K-12 IT infrastructure spending market in us is poised to grow by $ 9.59 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period.
The K-12 IT infrastructure spending market in the US report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of virtual schools.
Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (Commercial and Government) and Component (Services, Software, and Hardware). The market is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the K-12 IT infrastructure spending market in us during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The K-12 IT infrastructure spending market in the US covers the following areas:
- K-12 IT Infrastructure Spending Market In US Sizing
- K-12 IT Infrastructure Spending Market In US Forecast
- K-12 IT Infrastructure Spending Market In US Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alphabet Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Extreme Networks Inc.
- HP Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Component
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
