K-Startup Pavilion set up in CES 2021 Online Exhibition Hall

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of SMEs and Startups announced, "Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, CES 2021 will be held all digital, and MSS has built a K-Startup pavilion to raise the status of Korean startups." Also, MSS emphasized that it will actively promote the online K-Startup hall in Korea and abroad through media, YouTubers, and crowdfunding platforms around the world.
CES (Consumer Electronics Show), the world's largest consumer electronics show held annually in Las Vegas, is scheduled to be held entirely online from January 11 to 14 this year.
All of the events at CES 2021 is to be held entirely online this year, and this is drawing attention from innovators around the world. There will be 11 innovative technology areas including 5G and Internet of Things (IoT), advertising, entertainment and contents, automobiles, blockchain, health and happy life, home and family, video entertainment, product design and manufacturing, robots and machine intelligence, sports, and startups to be introduced at the show that will change your lifestyle.
According to the organizer Consumer Technology Association (CTA), large and mid-sized companies like Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics as well as startups supported by the MSS will be participating ins CES 2021. The number of Korean companies participating this year is 300, which would be the second-largest after the US.
There are 97 startups participating through the K-STARTUP Pavilion. Among them, Luple, M2S Korea, SoftPV and HHS received CES 20201 innovation award for the portable sunlight solution Olly, VROR EYE DR, soft cell solar cell, and bio-signal processing based safety monitoring systems, boasting the excellence of Korean startups to the world.
Ninety-seven companies participating in the K-startup hall are as follows.
NO.
Company Name
NO.
Company name
1
LUPLE Inc.
50
Nexton Co., Ltd
2
Moneybrain Inc.
51
7Mengineering
3
M2S
52
virtual vision
4
THINKBLANK Co.,Ltd
53
ZETABANK CO.LTD
5
Mirint Co.,Ltd
54
DYNAIR KOREA.,CO.LTD
6
MirrorRoid Korea
55
NewLayer Co., LTD
7
SEEANN SOLUTION
56
M3 Solutions Co., LTD.
8
WeMEMS
57
HUWANT
9
Huject
58
Pixelro
10
InterMinds
59
GNS Mobileance.Co.LTD.
11
CBH Inc.
60
ENERCAMP Co., Ltd.
12
RainCircle
61
Daeyoung Chaevi Co., Ltd
13
JM smart INC.
62
ASLA Tech
14
Creamo Inc.
63
Leaders Rehab Robot Co., LTD
15
Augmented Knowledge
64
UNDE Co., LTD
16
AU
65
IGIS
17
MCK Tech Co., Ltd
66
Insolmnt inc.
18
Little One Inc.
67
ONESOFTDIGM
19
ISENTECH Co.,Ltd
68
IVY GROUP
20
COBALT Inc.
69
ZEST CO.,LTD
21
genieworks
70
macroact
22
Espreso Media Co.,Ltd
71
Baybiotech
23
Tech on Vision Co., Ltd
72
SOFTPV Inc
24
Hyunsung
73
awesomelab
25
Chungsoo Industry Inc.
74
BLUEFEEL
26
Humatech Co., Ltd
75
Emma Healthcare Co.,Ltd.
27
CPD Group
76
Lui.Technology, Inc.
28
MUZLIVE INC.
77
Goonies
29
Popcorn SAR
78
G.DRONE
30
Nexustech
79
Kineitic Lab
31
C.MON(Creative Monster) Corp.
80
Asleep
32
GEC(Gentle Energy Group)
81
This is engineering Inc.
33
DNABOY Co. Ltd.
82
MEZOO
34
Core Safety
83
RealTime MediCheck
35
TEEware
84
Miracle Healthcare
36
ARTLab
85
Designovel
37
Thecoder Co., Ltd.
86
WATA
38
DOTHEAL Co., Ltd
87
Salin
39
Banco
88
SIDHub
40
Nota Inc.
89
Lillycover
41
BA Energy Co., Ltd.
90
Magpie Tech
42
Proxihealthcare Inc.
91
HHS
43
OWLCOMPANY
92
HnB Genomics
44
WiseUp Co.,Ltd.
93
SeoHyun Fresh Lab
45
CoX Space Co., Ltd.
94
Planet Savior AR
46
EASTERNSKY CORP.
95
BON SYSTEMS
47
DSLAB GLOBAL INC.
96
SPINTEK
48
Cygbot
97
TERAON
49
PARTICLE CO., LTD