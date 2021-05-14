PITTSBURGH, and AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kaarta, the innovator of real-time mobile 3D reality capture, and Exploration Instruments LLC (EXI), the experts in near-surface geophysical equipment and applications, announced today a joint collaboration and distribution agreement to address the needs of the Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) and geophysical industry. EXI now offers rental, sales, and training for Kaarta's SLAM-based mobile mapping systems and the integration with geophysical equipment such as Digital Geophysical Mapping (DGM) and Advanced Geophysical Classification (AGC) sensors.
Contamination and munitions from former combat areas or military training grounds is a global hazard. In the U.S. alone, over 5,400 sites covering millions of acres have been identified for investigation and environmental restoration according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The general remediation approach pinpoints buried ordnance location using electromagnetic and magnetic detection systems with GNSS positioning technology. While these systems perform well in open areas, other common environments such as steep terrain and wooded areas under tree canopy are challenging to find and remediate UXO.
The most common method for achieving required positional accuracy for DGM or AGC in wooded terrain is the use of Robotic Total Stations (RTS) to tie surveyed locations to detection systems. However, RTS line-of-sight requirements make mapping and classification difficult and time-consuming, resulting in slower production rates and increased effort as data collection teams must revisit common data gaps in the RTS coverage to achieve 100% coverage of the mappable areas.
Kaarta's simultaneous location and mapping (SLAM) solution provides accurate global positions within several centimeters in these demanding environments. Kaarta Stencil 2-16 mobile mapping system combines lidar, IMU and visual odometry measurements to build a 3D map of the environment while updating global position data in real-time when moving through the map – all without the need for external signals such as GNSS.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tested Kaarta's Stencil 2-16 to provide rapid positioning data in GNSS-denied areas and found it provides positional data with the required accuracy for DGM and AGC at military munitions response sites. USACE reports, January 2020 and August 2020
Kaarta systems are successfully integrated and used with a range of geophysical equipment including Geometrics MetalMapper 2x2, Geonics EM-61, and White River Technology's APEX systems. Tying it all together is where EXI comes in, providing geophysical expertise and training and access to the latest equipment through both rental and sales. Stencil 2-16 integration with other sensors is easy using customizable GNSS NMEA strings and supports a wide range of RS-232, USB, and Ethernet interfaces.
"It's exciting when a combination of technologies come together to address such a significant problem as locating UXO in the most challenging of environments," said Dave Duggins, UXO Applications Specialist at Kaarta. "We've been out in the woods with customers and are thrilled with the results we've achieved which include increased production rates with fewer personnel. Partnering with EXI to bring this solution to market is a perfect match."
"There are hundreds of thousands of wooded acres that still need to be remediated," said Dennis Mills, EXI's President, "Providing geophysicists with a proven integrated solution that significantly improves productivity over current methods is a win all around."
Kaarta systems can also be integrated with other sensors that use GNSS for positioning – such as ground penetrating radar, magnetometers, and terrain conductivity meters – for a wide range of applications where positioning is needed in GNSS-denied areas. Kaarta was recently issued a patent covering its novel approach to fuse data captured by SLAM systems with data from other sensors to measure and localize sensed data in the scanned environment.
EXI has been renting geophysical equipment for over 20 years. As a distributor for Kaarta systems EXI will be the primary provider of Stencil 2 rentals, sales, and training to the UXO and geophysical industry.
About Kaarta
Kaarta, the innovator of real-time mobile 3D reality capture, transforms the real world into its digital twin with unprecedented speed, fidelity and ease. Kaarta's patented and patent-pending technology, rooted in advanced robotics, is a fast track from capture to answer, streamlining workflow, reducing time, lowering cost and providing a new level of understanding of spaces for humans and autonomous machines alike. Now the spectrum of stakeholders across AECO, facilities planners and managers, natural resource management professionals and mobile robotics developers can work from the same truth.
About EXI
EXI is the largest and best-known geophysical equipment rental company in North America specializing in near-surface applications. EXI carries over 80 different types of systems and hundreds of units in their inventory. Seismic, EM, Ground Penetrating Radar, Gravity, Magnetics and Resistivity are a few types of equipment used to support Geotechnical, Groundwater, Environmental, Archaeology, Non-Destructive Testing, and Structural Imaging Investigations.
EXI is active in many professional organizations including The Environmental and Engineering Geophysical Society (EEGS), The Association of Engineering Geologists (AEG), The Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG), The American Geophysical Union (AGU), The National Association of Ordnance Contractors and GeoScientists Without Borders.
Media Contact
Kathy Pattison, Kaarta, Inc., +1 (617) 515-6946, media@kaarta.com
Jeff Leberfinger, Exploration Instruments LLC, 717-571-1681, jleberfinger@exiusa.com
