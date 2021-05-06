LILLE, France, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kadiska helps IT understand the experience from the user's perspective with insights on the performance optimization of enterprise's networks, applications and cloud.
Thomas Rossignol, CPO at Kadiska: "The team's focus has been on how technologies and markets have shifted away from traditional data centers and networks making all legacy performance monitoring solutions obsolete. And secondly how to take a new network and application performance monitoring approach that will align with new application platforms (SaaS, PaaS, container based, CDN and edge hosted contents) and new networks (DIA, SDWAN)."
Kadiska's new network path visualization service consists of constantly monitoring the performance of any network and digital platform from hundreds of locations around the globe through the Internet. It aims at providing insights on where latency hogs are occurring and leading IT teams to faster optimization of the Internet reachability of their apps. By adapting BGP routing, CDN, cloud architecture and DNS policies for instance.
This automated testing from hundreds of user locations and operators worldwide to key digital resources (CDNs, applications, 3rd party resources) can also be performed from any private location : corporate offices, agencies, stores, home offices. It consists of a container which can be implemented virtually or on a small hardware form factor and the tests are immediately up-and-running.
Kadiska installs in seconds and its maintenance is fully automated, requiring no admin time from the IT team. Kadiska targets large accounts, service providers and digital companies, with subscriptions starting at 299$ a month.
The objective of Kadiska is to drive faster time to repair, service optimization, better network, cloud and application architecture driving to better performance and costs.
About Kadiska
With a seasoned and experienced group of industry veterans, Kadiska is a modern player in the Digital Experience Monitoring market (DEM, Gartner 2020). What do we mean by "modern" ? When most NPMD and APM solutions are not able to deliver pertinent cloud performance metrics, not only Kadiska monitors the digital experience of your customers, employees and remote workers worldwide but will also provides a guided and automated troubleshooting of the performance of your applications, networks and digital services.
Headquartered in Lille (France), our DNA is to build a solution anyone can use.
