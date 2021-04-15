ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kahua, a leading provider of capital program and construction project management software announces pivotal growth and accolades in 2020 as they wrapped up their fiscal year on January 31, 2021. This includes its prestigious recognition on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Kahua's 226% revenue growth is credited to Kahua's unique combination of ease-of-use and flexibility.
"Kahua's incredible accomplishments in 2020 are a direct result of what we achieved in prior years," said Scott Unger, Kahua Co-Founder & CEO. "Although the outlook at the beginning of the year was incredibly unpredictable, we were positioned quite well for success and executed flawlessly throughout 2020."
In 2020 Kahua expanded its suite of technology to include targeted offerings for Owners, General Contractors and Subcontractors, released a new, modern User Interface focused on an enhanced user experience, and bundled a true Rapid Start Configuration, providing time to value and low cost implementation.
The market responded very well to Kahua GC, Kahua Owner, and Kahua Sub as evidenced by its growth in Government, Healthcare, Schools, Pharmaceuticals, REIT's, and Retail sectors, as well as the General Contractor and Subcontractor markets.
As part of this tremendous growth, Kahua has achieved a number of major milestones, including:
- In August of 2020 the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Public Buildings Service (PBS), the largest public real estate organization in the country, selected Kahua as its new enterprise-wide project management information system. Kahua's selection was based on a combination of functionality, extensibility, user experience and security.
- Kahua also achieved FedRAMP In Process designation for its construction program management solution in 2020. Kahua is now available on the FedRAMP Marketplace as a FedRAMP In Process construction program management solution. FedRAMP Authorization will allow Federal, State and local governments to utilize Kahua's modern, intuitive project management system to collaborate and successfully deliver projects with the federally approved levels of security controls and compliance features required.
- Kahua's Partner network grew an astonishing 79% in 2020. "The execution of the Kahua team and Partners throughout the year further enhanced our ability to deliver outstanding project performance," said Brian Moore, Kahua Co-Founder & President. "Our Partner network is essential to Kahua's success, with Partners delivering over 30 man-years of effort to Kahua projects last year."
In addition, Kahua substantially increased its employee count to meet global demand and opened a new state-of-the-art headquarters in Alpharetta. This continued company momentum speaks to its unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and to enabling innovation throughout the industry.
Kahua is a leading provider of capital program and construction project management software. We are enabling innovation that is changing the way that capital programs are planned and delivered. The world's leading construction organizations use Kahua's collaborative construction management solutions to improve efficiency, lower costs and reduce project risk throughout the entire lifecycle of their capital programs. Our purpose-built solutions for owners, program managers and contractors enable rapid implementation that minimizes time-to-value and enhances user adoption. And with the industry's only low-code application platform our customers can easily customize existing Kahua apps or even build their own new apps to run their business at peak efficiency today and rapidly adapt as business conditions dictate. To learn more, visit http://www.kahua.com.
