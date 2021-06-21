MCLEAN, Va., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of broadband service and connected devices that deliver safe, reliable and education-managed internet connectivity to students in primary, secondary and post-secondary education, today unveiled how schools and libraries can maximize newly released federal funds through the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) to improve learning, close the homework gap and elevate their school.
The $7.17B ECF program, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, enables schools and libraries to purchase laptop and tablet computers, Wi-Fi hotspots, routers and broadband connectivity for students, school staff and library patrons in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ECF program also supports the provision of Wi-Fi on school buses. Unlike one-off and piecemeal providers, Kajeet's complete suite of Education Broadband™ services and connected devices are 100% reimbursable through the ECF, eliminating out-of-pocket expenses and add-on fees.
Kajeet's complete suite education-focused solutions and services include:
- Sentinel: A single console for management at no additional cost
- Kajeet's Private Network: A safe harbor for students to learn, free from internet distractions combining website filters, firewall, reporting and internet gateway that is device and network agnostic
- No Hassle Distribution: Kajeet's equipment is delivered pre-kitted and ready to distribute, eliminating logistics requirements
- No Monthly Bills: Kajeet offers the convenience of a one-time payment that is applicable to the ECF – other systems are on a monthly payment plan that ties up valuable administration hours
- Complete, Real-Time Visibility: Insight into usage and traffic so school staff and students stay focused on learning
- Advanced Security: Best-in-class proactive protection and centralized threat management with custom firmware so students cannot get around any settings – by factory resetting a device, or moving the SIM card to another device
- Superior Customer Service: Kajeet offers assigned account management and a dedicated support team that efficiently helps schools optimize every aspect of their program
"We applaud the Federal Communications Commission for launching the Emergency Connectivity Fund and making digital inclusion a top priority," said Michael Flood, senior vice president and general manager of education at Kajeet. "As we approach a new academic year, ensuring equitable access to online learning materials is critical. We look forward to working with schools to support their remote learning initiatives and closing the homework gap for good."
The short, 45-day application filing window for the ECF program runs from June 29 to August 13, 2021. To learn how Kajeet's complete suite of Education Broadband™ services and connected devices can support a successful 2021-22 school year, visit https://get.kajeet.net/ecf.
About Kajeet
Kajeet provides optimized wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to students. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel®, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security, and multi-network flexibility. Nearly 3,000 K-12 school districts, higher education institutions, and libraries, and over 1,000 school bus fleets across North America have relied on Kajeet to ensure equitable access to today's digital curriculum. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow us on Twitter at @Kajeet.
