MCLEAN, Va., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet access, today announced the 85 recipients of its 2021 Digital Inclusion Grant program. To support equitable access to essential online services and opportunities, grant recipients will receive one year of free data on their network of choice, internet connectivity hardware and access to Kajeet's award-winning mobile connectivity platform, Sentinel®.
"Our goal is to increase affordable, high-speed home internet access for residents in the mayor's '10 Complete Communities' below the poverty line to 90% or higher by June 2026. Our Kajeet SmartSpot program will be a critical piece of these efforts, as we plan to distribute these Wi-Fi hotspots to residents in need of connectivity," said Joshua Williams, executive consultant, Office of the Mayor at the city of Houston, Texas. "Our digital equity efforts will be sustained and grown through understanding Houston's digital inclusion needs and resources, supporting the development of new strategic program alignments and providing public education and advocacy regarding Houston's digital divide, why it matters and how to overcome it."
The 2021 Kajeet Digital Inclusion Grant seeks to help equity-focused organizations provide community members with safe, reliable access to remote learning, telehealth services and other vital online resources and opportunities. Compelling nominations were received from K-12 school districts, higher education institutions, public libraries, education and career non-profits and municipalities. The 85 grant recipients will receive a pilot program with the Kajeet digital equity solution of their choice – Kajeet SmartBus™, Kajeet SmartSpot™ or Kajeet Connect Prime™. Each pilot program includes one year of free data on the network of choice and access to Kajeet's data and device management platform, Sentinel.
"We at Kajeet believe internet access is a civil right and remain focused on closing the digital divide for good," said Daniel J. W. Neal, chairman, CEO and founder of Kajeet. "It is clear from the impressive number of inspiring grant nominations we received this year that there is still much work to do. Our Kajeet Digital Inclusion Grant program strives to move us all closer to enabling a more equitable future and we're pleased to announce this year's 85 recipients."
For more than 10 years, Kajeet has been working to enable equitable access to online resources and opportunities, particularly in education. Recently, Kajeet partnered with the National School Boards Association to address the homework gap. Together, they seek to ensure that every student has access to safe, reliable internet connectivity everywhere they learn.
To learn more about the 2021 Kajeet Digital Inclusion Grant and to view the complete list of recipients, visit https://www.kajeet.net/digitalinclusion/
