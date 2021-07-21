MCLEAN, Va., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of broadband service and connected devices that deliver safe, reliable and education-managed internet connectivity to K-12 and higher education students, today announced the launch of its new connectivity solution, Kajeet HomeWireless™. The latest addition to Kajeet's education-focused product suite, HomeWireless enables school districts to deliver fast, secure and CIPA-compliant access to internet-based learning resources for multi-student households.
While significant progress has been made to close the digital divide, millions of U.S. K–12 public school students today are still without adequate internet access at home. Ensuring digital equity becomes even more challenging in multi-student homes that rely on a single Wi-Fi hotspot designed for individual use to power multiple real-time connections. Kajeet HomeWireless solves this problem by delivering secure, reliable internet connectivity that is up to 5x faster than traditional Wi-Fi hotspots. The new router-based solution comes standard with unlimited data and provides an always-on, always-available connection. Kajeet HomeWireless meets CoSN's latest recommendation on its per-student minimum bandwidth standard and is 100% refundable under the Emergency Connectivity Fund.
"In our mission to close the homework gap, we recognize that connectivity is not a one-size-fits-all model, especially in homes with multiple students," said Michael Flood, senior vice president and general manager of education at Kajeet. "Working closely with our customers, Kajeet developed HomeWireless to address multi-student household connectivity needs. As we approach a new academic year, we're excited to offer HomeWireless as another valuable connectivity tool to enable student success."
HomeWireless is available on all major U.S. wireless carriers as well as international markets, providing the best coverage footprint of any K-12 wireless solution. HomeWireless is provisioned on Kajeet's Education Broadband™ management platform, Sentinel®, enabling extensive administrative controls, including policy controls and content blocking to ensure students remain safe and on task.
