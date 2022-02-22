MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
Online learning is a critical component of a student's education, both in school and at home. Hybrid learning models are becoming more prevalent, and many institutions now offer virtual curriculums. It is crucial that all students are connected to the wealth of digital learning opportunities available to them. Unfortunately, there are issues that create gaps in digital equity. Due to changes made by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to Education Broadband Service (EBS) rules, many schools now face roadblocks to deploying Private LTE networks.
At the National Educational Broadband Service Association (NEBSA) Annual Conference, Rovarino and King will participate in a panel titled "New 2.5 GHz Applications and Innovations." This panel will educate participants on how to overcome the challenges associated with the EBS rule changes and successfully launch their own PLTE network. The session will be moderated by Jim Odom, manager, ETV and KKSM Radio operations of Palomar College.
Steve Rovarino, senior business development management director, Kajeet
Steve Rovarino is one of the pioneers of promoting PLTE networks for educational deployments, with extensive experience in high-performance system and strategic partnership and alliance development. He works with EBS holders to leverage the spectrum and offer internet service for their community. Prior to joining Kajeet, Rovarino served as principal of Red Rover Ltd., an enterprise system integration for computation and storage.
Dr. Keisha (Taylor) King, senior national education administrator, T-Mobile
Dr. Keisha King is an award-winning digital equity advocate, Forbes contributor, student innovation champion, education curriculum and technology strategist and proven business segment leader in a Fortune 40 organization.
The FCC Commissioner honored Dr. King as a 2020 Digital Equity Innovator for providing 2 million students across the country with vital mobile connectivity during the pandemic. She is an avid thought sponsor who uses her more than 16-years of experience as an educator, administrator and consultant working to find ways to close the digital divide for students. In her current role, she leads T-Mobile's education strategy and Project 10 Million, a $10.7 billion commitment to students designed to provide free internet service and free WiFi hotspots to 10 million student households in need across the country.
Date: Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022
Time: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET
Location: Virtual
About Kajeet
Kajeet is a leading managed IoT connectivity service provider and a trusted leader in education, providing software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state and local governments, and IoT solution providers.
Kajeet holds 40 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, http://www.kajeet.net and follow us on Twitter at @Kajeet.
