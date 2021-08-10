MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet access, today announced the launch of Kajeet Connected Health™. A comprehensive IoT solution, Connected Health enables the successful delivery of telemedicine services while maintaining the highest levels of security and reliability.
The global telemedicine market is expected to reach $397B by 2027, according to Fortune Business Insight. To support the massive industry shift to remote patient care, Kajeet developed Connected Health to power telemedicine solutions. With Connected Health, users gain access to secure private network integrations with major cellular carriers, ensuring the most reliable connection in any location while keeping sensitive patient data safe. The trusted, fully managed solution includes device procuring, provisioning on Kajeet's award-winning IoT management platform, Sentinel ®, and shipping, allowing healthcare providers to focus on their patients rather than device or connectivity concerns.
"Telemedicine adoption continues to explode, proving to be an effective and efficient delivery model of care," said Daniel J.W. Neal, chairman, CEO and founder of Kajeet. "However, to ensure lasting adoption, network and device security and reliability are critical. We are proud to offer Kajeet Connected Health to enable a secure and seamless connection between patients and providers."
About Kajeet
Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet access to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools, state and local governments and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel®, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Whether to empower companies to connect and control devices in the field, enable digital access that ensures student success, or offer support and a platform to launch a complex mobile solution, Kajeet is trusted by many to make powerful and flexible wireless solutions easy. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally in 24 other countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 39 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow us Twitter at @Kajeet.
