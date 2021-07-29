MCLEAN, Va., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet access, announced today the launch of DirectAccess™. A secure private pathway for managing mission-critical applications and IoT devices at scale, DirectAccess empowers users to mitigate data security risks, increase operational efficiencies and reduce costs.
"As the scale of our network increased, the methods we were using to access our connected devices became time consuming and insecure. We needed an alternative that enabled more automation, was fast and easy for our support staff and demonstrably secure for us and our clients," said Jeff Anderson at Road Runner Media. "Kajeet offered us an opportunity to work side-by-side with its development team to build a best-in-class solution. We are very happy with the result, since Kajeet DirectAccess significantly lowered our security exposure and gives us more control over our IoT environment."
IoT adoption is exploding across nearly every industry, leading industry analyst IDC predicts that by 2025, more than 152,000 devices will connect to the internet every minute. However, as the number of connected devices grows, so does the number of security breaches and data hacks. In fact, malware attacks on IoT devices grew 66% in 2020 alone, according to SonicWall. With Kajeet DirectAccess, organizations can reap the benefits of IoT while knowing that their devices and data are protected and available to access and manage anytime and anywhere.
Kajeet DirectAccess provides secure and reliable site-to-site and client virtual private network capabilities to ensure business customers can access and interact with their connected devices without the security risks associated with the public internet. Kajeet's network is fully redundant and protected by several security layers, including firewalls, network address translations (NATs), virtual local access networks (VLANs), host-based intrusion detection systems, intrusion prevention systems, real-time and scheduled scans for vulnerabilities and malware and more. All data is managed on Kajeet's award-winning IoT management platform, Sentinel ®.
"We are excited to expand our support of safe and reliable IoT connections with the launch of DirectAccess," said Michael Cooley, general manager, enterprise at Kajeet. "In today's environment, trusting public internet connectivity to power business applications and connect IoT devices is extremely risky. DirectAccess enables organizations to create a private, secure and reliable route to communicate with their IoT endpoints, while eliminating the public internet security risks and threats."
