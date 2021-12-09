MCLEAN, Va., Dec 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 customers, today announced that it was named to the 2021 NVTC Tech 100, a prestigious roster chosen by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) of cutting-edge companies, executives, innovators, NextGen leaders and rising stars who are driving technological innovation, leading economic growth and making a positive impact in the region.
"While our nation continues to adapt to our new normal of living during a global pandemic, I am pleased that Virginia continues to be a leading tech hub of flourishing businesses and career opportunities. I am proud to announce that Kajeet is a 2021 NVTC Tech 100 honoree and is a key contributor to making our region a vibrant and inclusive place to live, work and learn," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC.
2021 has been a landmark year for Kajeet and its commitment to launching and enhancing industry-leading connectivity solutions, such as:
- Kajeet HomeWireless, which enables school districts to deliver fast, secure and CIPA-compliant access to internet-based learning resources for multi-student households
- Kajeet® SmartBus™ 5G, the first of several Kajeet 5G industry solutions now available
- Kajeet ConnectedHealth, a fully managed healthcare IoT solution
- Kajeet Concierge, a comprehensive services offering to accelerate IoT initiatives
- Kajeet Smart Packaged Solutions, a portfolio of off-the-shelf, managed solutions for a business IoT connectivity needs
- Private LTE networks that streamline the implementation of custom wireless 4G and 5G ecosystems
- New accessibility features to its IoT management platform (Sentinel®) that advance digital inclusion
In addition to its tech innovations in 2021, Kajeet remains dedicated to giving back to organizations that struggle financially to provide equitable connectivity to their communities. In May of this year, Kajeet launched a Digital Inclusion Grant Program to support an equitable future for all individuals. In August, Kajeet announced 85 winning equity-focused organizations to be granted one year of free Kajeet internet connectivity hardware and managed service on its award-winning mobile connectivity platform, Sentinel®.
"Kajeet is thrilled to be recognized by the Northern Virginia Technology Council for our work in helping to close the Digital Divide," said Daniel J. W. Neal, chairman, CEO and founder of Kajeet. "As we wrap up a milestone year, we're eager to expand our commitment to creating equitable internet access even more and look forward to partnering with other mission-focused companies, educational institutions and nonprofits in the Greater Washington community and beyond."
The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the trade association representing the national capital region's technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. Nearly 500 entities make up the NVTC membership and look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center.
