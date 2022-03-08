MCLEAN, Va., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver secure, reliable and managed IoT solutions to over 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, and state and local governments, today announced the launch of Kajeet Private 5GTM, a next-generation, cloud-based private 5G and LTE platform designed to simplify private wireless with an end-to-end turnkey managed service that allows customers to design, install and manage their own private wireless networks.
Deploying a private wireless network provides substantial benefits to organizations, especially when using 5G technology. Private networks built on 5G technology deliver high bandwidth, ultra-low latency, and carrier-class security. It is estimated that nearly $208B will be spent on private 5G and LTE networks in 2025, according to Harbor Research. Kajeet Private 5G is designed to meet this demand and support organizations with increased speed to market.
Kajeet Private 5G Platform
The Kajeet Private 5G Platform consists of the following components:
- Private 5G Cloud – SIM, Device, Subscriber & Network Management
- Private 5G Edge Core – On-Premise Mobile Edge Cloud & Core
- Private 5G RAN – Open, Multi-vendor Radio Access Network Partners
- Private 5G SIMs – Private Wireless SIM & eSIMs
- Private 5G as-a-Service – Private Wireless Managed Services
Kajeet Private 5G is a complete solution that includes the seamless integration of all the hardware, software and services customers need to build and own private wireless networks. "The Kajeet Private 5G wireless platform is uniquely designed to simplify private networks and bring both private and public wireless access capabilities together in one solution. This promises to be a true game changer, allowing users to easily combine their own private wireless network and public networks as needed," said Derrick Frost, SVP & GM of Private Wireless Networks at Kajeet.
Kajeet Private 5G customers use the award-winning, cloud-based Kajeet Sentinel® IoT platform for private wireless SIM and device management, content filtering, policy management, analytics insights, reporting, security, integrations, and automation. In addition, customers can combine Kajeet Private 5G with Kajeet's public wireless services from all major North American mobile network operators to provide seamless integration of the customer's private and public wireless networks.
Kajeet Private 5G network design services reduce the time, cost, and complexity of building a private wireless network. Kajeet utilizes state of the art wireless network planning tools to develop optimized networks that are custom built to each customer's needs. The Kajeet Private 5G Network Operations Center (NOC) manages and maintains customers' private networks 24x7x365 using advanced AIOps and analytics tools and systems to proactively manage the network and optimize performance.
Private 5G For All
The pandemic has demonstrated the importance of everyone having a broadband internet connection. However, there are still nearly 30 million Americans that lack access to a fast and reliable internet connection to support distance learning, remote work, and telehealth. The mission of Kajeet Private 5G is to help change that.
"Building a strong CBRS private wireless network will help us stay competitive, safe and secure as we continue to improve and broaden higher education connectivity solutions in our region," said Josh Callahan, Information Security Officer and CTO at California State Polytechnic University Humboldt. "Working with Kajeet is providing us with the support and expertise we need to design, install and deploy quickly to enhance our educational capabilities while focusing on our commitment to access and equity for all our students."
The Kajeet mission is to empower school districts, universities, municipalities, industries, and enterprises to more easily take full advantage of all the critical benefits private wireless has to offer, including faster, more secure, and reliable broadband wireless connectivity. "Private 5G networks will transform industry and society in profound ways," said Frost. "Our vision is to provide private 5G for all, including underserved students, communities and neighborhoods that lack affordable high-speed internet to improve education, remote work, healthcare and close the digital divide now."
To learn more about Kajeet Private 5G, visit Kajeet Private 5G Platform
About Kajeet
Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state, and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel®, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally with coverage in 173 countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 40 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow us on Twitter at @Kajeet.
Media Contact
Elizabeth Buccianti, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Kajeet), (407) 463-8865, elizabethb@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE Kajeet