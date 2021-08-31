MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of broadband service and connected devices that deliver safe, reliable and education-managed internet connectivity to K-12 and higher education students, today announced that its Education Broadband™ management platform, Sentinel®, was named a Tech & Learning Secondary (grades 6-12) winner at the 2021 Awards of Excellence Back to School. Through its new awards program, Tech & Learning is helping educators find the most impressive products and solutions that will support their work in any learning environment.
"As we head into another uncertain year in education, technology will continue to be one of the key drivers for innovation," says Tech & Learning Group publisher Christine Weiser. "Our judges chose the winning products recognized here for their versatility, compatibility, value and ability to help schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction. Congratulations to all of our winners."
Kajeet Sentinel was specifically designed to address the connectivity needs of today's mobile students, keeping safety and flexibility top of mind. The platform provides a safe harbor for students to learn, free from distractions and non-education-related content, through a combination of customized website filters, firewalls, reporting and internet gateways that are device- and network-agnostic. To support various learning environments, Kajeet's entire education-focused product suite – including Kajeet SmartSpot®, Kajeet SmartBus™, Kajeet HomeWireless™ and LTE-embedded devices – is provisioned on Sentinel.
"As we begin a new academic year, millions of students remain without adequate access to reliable internet connectivity," said Michael Flood, senior vice president and general manager of education at Kajeet. "Kajeet's mission is to close this homework gap and ensure all students have equitable access to online learning at home and on the go. We're honored to be recognized by Tech & Learning for our commitment to student success and enabling continuous learning."
About Kajeet
Kajeet provides optimized wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to students. Kajeet is the only managed connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable Education Broadband management platform, Sentinel®, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security, and multi-network flexibility. Nearly 2,500 K-12 school districts, higher education institutions and libraries, and over 1,000 school bus fleets across North America rely on Kajeet to ensure equitable access to today's digital curriculum. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow us on Twitter at @Kajeet.
