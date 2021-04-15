MCLEAN, Va., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of broadband service and connected devices that deliver safe, reliable and education-managed internet connectivity to students in primary, secondary and post-secondary education, today announced that two of its education technology products, SmartSpot™ and SmartBus™, were named finalists in the 2021 EdTech Awards by EdTech Digest. Kajeet SmartSpot was named one of three winners in the "product or service setting a trend" category.
Celebrating its 11th year, the EdTech Awards shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, higher education and skills and workforce sectors. In being named a finalist and winner in the trendsetters' category, Kajeet is recognized for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere.
"The whole team at Kajeet is thrilled to be recognized by EdTech Digest for delivering proven solutions that enable more equitable access to remote learning and educational opportunities," said Daniel J.W. Neal, Chairman, CEO & Founder of Kajeet. "This past year has been extremely challenging for students, parents and educators everywhere; however, technology has enabled resilience and, though there is still much more for all of us to do to meet the educational needs of our nation's children, we are proud of the progress we've made to help narrow the homework and learning gaps and enter a new era of fully inclusive learning."
Kajeet SmartBus transforms school buses into mobile homework zones, enabling students to take advantage of their daily commutes to complete assignments. During the pandemic, the SmartBus solution served as a mobile hotspot to support remote learning in underserved communities. Kajeet SmartSpot, a secure a fully managed mobile Wi-Fi hotspot, is designed to support students at home and on-the-go. The out-of-the-box solution comes preactivated, provisioned and kitted with a case, charger, and quick start guide, ensuring ease of use. In response to the pandemic, Kajeet began offering flexible data plans and term lengths based on immediate need. Both solutions are compatible with all the major North American networks and feature CIPA-compliant filters to keep students safe and on-task.
"The worldwide pandemic put education and training to the test, but remote learning and working—in many unexpected ways—ultimately brought us closer," said Victor Rivero, editor-in-chief of EdTech Digest. "Trying times revealed strengths and capabilities of people, and workability of products. Leaders and innovators with their tools and techniques worked hard to keep the learning world connected to knowledge and each other. As so many have shown, nothing can stop the human spirit—and we continue to move forward."
To learn more about the EdTech Awards, visit https://edtechdigest.com/
