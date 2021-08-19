MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet access, today announced it added new accessibility features to Sentinel®, its IoT management platform. The new features aim to advance digital inclusion by enabling all users to independently engage with and harness the power of Kajeet's mobile connectivity and device management solution.
Today, more than one billion people worldwide – about 15% of the global population – live with some form of disability, according to the World Health Organization. Recognizing that digital inclusion means access for everyone, Kajeet enhanced its platform to deliver enriched experiences for all users, including individuals with limited movement, blindness, low vision, photosensitivity, and cognitive and neurodevelopment disorders. Sentinel's new accessibility features include predefined profiles and advanced customization, empowering users to personalize content, color, effects and orientation to fit their specific needs and preferences.
"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Kajeet's accessibility solution and to bring the full capabilities of Sentinel to all of our customers," said Daniel J.W. Neal, chairman, CEO and founder of Kajeet. "To fully close the digital divide, we must make the internet and the technology that powers it accessible to everyone. We look forward to continuing to roll out solutions that further enable ease of access and advance digital inclusion."
Kajeet continues to align Sentinel with the WCAG 2.1 (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) compliance criteria at the AA level, which is the foundation of section 508 of the Rehabilitation act in the US, the AODA in Canada, and EN301549 in the EU. To learn more about how Sentinel's new accessibility features meet regulatory guidelines, contact accessibility@kajeet.com.
About Kajeet
Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools, state and local governments and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel®, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Whether to empower companies to connect and control devices in the field, enable digital access that ensures student success, or offer support and a platform to launch a complex mobile solution, Kajeet is trusted by many to make powerful and flexible wireless solutions easy. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally in 24 other countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 39 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow us on Twitter at @Kajeet.
