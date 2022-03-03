MCLEAN, Va., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
The COVID-19 pandemic and overburdened healthcare industry have rendered digital healthcare connectivity a necessity – and yet, 19 million Americans remain without reliable internet access in their homes. There is a crucial need to address digital inequity for patients unable to visit traditional healthcare settings – including the most vulnerable, elderly and disadvantaged populations – and deliver secure, cost-effective connectivity solutions while improving medical outcomes.
At the 2022 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, Kajeet chief technology officer, Greg Jones, will present a 20-minute session titled "Delivering Equitable Digital Healthcare Solutions." In this session, he will discuss the importance of equitable digital healthcare solutions, how the COVID-19 pandemic has shone a spotlight on the problems burdening our healthcare system and a path to solving these issues.
Additionally, Kajeet is participating in the Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) "Sip & Learn" Advancing Equitable Interoperability event. Curated by the HIMSS SDOH Task Force, a panel of experts will discuss equitable interoperability concerning sensitive data sharing, health equity and accessibility.
WHO
Greg Jones, chief technology officer, Kajeet
Greg leads Kajeet's technology strategy, product development and innovation. Prior to Kajeet, Greg was the CIO, Global Products and Services at Laureate Education, the world's largest higher education company. Prior to Laureate, he served as the CTO for Inovalon, an industry leader in healthcare information technology, and previously as the vice president of Enterprise Applications at Sprint Nextel. Greg earned his bachelor's degree in information systems from James Madison University and his master's degree in management information systems from American University. Greg has significant international experience, having worked in over 20 countries. He also lived in Spain for three years, where he became fluent in Spanish.
WHEN & WHERE
Greg's session will be held:
Date: Tuesday, Mar. 15, 2022
Time: 4:45 p.m. - 5:05 p.m. ET
Location: Consumerism/Patient Engagement Pavilion, Orange County Convention Center, 9899 International Drive, Orlando FL 32819; Expo Booth 5080
Sip and Learn will be held:
Date: Wednesday, Mar. 16, 2022
Time: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Interoperability Showcase, Expo Booth 8240
Register at: https://www.himss.org/global-conference/session-social-determinants-health-sip-learn-advancing-equitable-interoperability
