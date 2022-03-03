MCLEAN, Va., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT

The COVID-19 pandemic and overburdened healthcare industry have rendered digital healthcare connectivity a necessity – and yet, 19 million Americans remain without reliable internet access in their homes. There is a crucial need to address digital inequity for patients unable to visit traditional healthcare settings – including the most vulnerable, elderly and disadvantaged populations – and deliver secure, cost-effective connectivity solutions while improving medical outcomes.

At the 2022 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, Kajeet chief technology officer, Greg Jones, will present a 20-minute session titled "Delivering Equitable Digital Healthcare Solutions." In this session, he will discuss the importance of equitable digital healthcare solutions, how the COVID-19 pandemic has shone a spotlight on the problems burdening our healthcare system and a path to solving these issues.

Additionally, Kajeet is participating in the Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) "Sip & Learn" Advancing Equitable Interoperability event. Curated by the HIMSS SDOH Task Force, a panel of experts will discuss equitable interoperability concerning sensitive data sharing, health equity and accessibility.

WHO

Greg Jones, chief technology officer, Kajeet

Greg leads Kajeet's technology strategy, product development and innovation. Prior to Kajeet, Greg was the CIO, Global Products and Services at Laureate Education, the world's largest higher education company. Prior to Laureate, he served as the CTO for Inovalon, an industry leader in healthcare information technology, and previously as the vice president of Enterprise Applications at Sprint Nextel. Greg earned his bachelor's degree in information systems from James Madison University and his master's degree in management information systems from American University. Greg has significant international experience, having worked in over 20 countries. He also lived in Spain for three years, where he became fluent in Spanish.

WHEN & WHERE

Greg's session will be held:

Date: Tuesday, Mar. 15, 2022

Time: 4:45 p.m. - 5:05 p.m. ET

Location: Consumerism/Patient Engagement Pavilion, Orange County Convention Center, 9899 International Drive, Orlando FL 32819; Expo Booth 5080

Sip and Learn will be held:

Date: Wednesday, Mar. 16, 2022

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Interoperability Showcase, Expo Booth 8240

Register at: https://www.himss.org/global-conference/session-social-determinants-health-sip-learn-advancing-equitable-interoperability

About Kajeet

Kajeet is a leading managed IoT connectivity service provider and a trusted leader in education, providing software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state, and local governments, and IoT solution providers.

Kajeet holds 40 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, http://www.kajeet.net and follow us on Twitter at @Kajeet.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Buccianti, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Kajeet), 407-463-8865, elizabethb@gabrielmarketing.com

 

SOURCE Kajeet

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.