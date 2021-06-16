MCLEAN, Va., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
From fear and loneliness to depression and suicidal thoughts, the pandemic is exacerbating a rising mental health crisis among our youth. K-12 students are particularly vulnerable, as increased time spent online over the past year has opened the door to adult content, cyberbullying, and other harmful influences. Simultaneously, many students without internet access have been left offline entirely – creating learning inequities and preventing these students from accessing the mental health resources they need.
To help educators and district leaders create a safe and inclusive virtual learning environment, Kajeet will host a live webinar on June 22nd titled: Keeping Students Connected and Thriving in a Digital World. Leaders from and Gaggle and Milford Public Schools in Connecticut will join Kajeet to share best practices and discuss digital tools that can help educators and district leaders monitor students' wellness and academic success.
By attending the free virtual event, participants will gain knowledge of:
- Strategies for ensuring all students remain connected to online learning opportunities
- Student safety trends and digital indicators of mental health concerns
- How educators can help students thrive as they learn in a digital world
Michael Flood, SVP and general manager of Education, Kajeet
Paget Hetherington, VP, marketing, Gaggle
Christine Ravesi-Weinstein, Assistant Principal, Milford High School
Date: Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. ET
