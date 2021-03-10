MCLEAN, Va., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
IoT Tech Expo's Global Virtual event will bring together industry leaders to discuss the latest developments, innovations and best practices within the Internet of Things and its impact on varying industries including manufacturing, transportation, supply chain, government, legal sectors, financial services, energy, utilities, insurance, healthcare, retail and more.
On day two of the global event, Dominic Marcellino, director of strategy and business development at Kajeet, will join a live panel discussion titled: "IoT Networks – the Considerations & Solutions for Staying Connected."
The session will provide unique insight on:
- Costs of Coverage: How to move to new affordable IoT solutions as connectivity demand increases
- Centralized Connectivity: How to ensure security across all connected devices
- Impact of IoT: How the wide range of connectivity options are shaping industries
- Pitfalls to Avoid: The drawbacks for each network, including security and latency
- Future of IoT: What will be the next disruption in the IoT connectivity landscape
WHEN & WHERE
Date: Thursday, March 18, 2021
Time: 6:00 a.m. – 6:40 a.m. ET
To register for this free event, please visit: https://www.iottechexpo.com/virtual/registration/
To learn more about Kajeet, visit https://www.kajeet.net/.
About Kajeet
Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to students, enterprises, state and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel®, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Whether to enable digital access that ensures student success, empower companies to connect and control devices in the field, or offer support and a platform to launch a complex mobile solution, Kajeet is trusted by many to make powerful and flexible wireless solutions easy. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally in 24 other countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 38 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow on Twitter at @Kajeet.
Media Contact
Amanda Corey, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Kajeet), 202-494-0098, amandac@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE Kajeet