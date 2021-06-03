MCLEAN, Va., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently unveiled final rules to its Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) program. Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the program allocates $7.17B to schools and libraries to purchase laptops, tablet computers, Wi-Fi hotspots and broadband connectivity for students, school staff and library patrons in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On June 8, Kajeet senior vice president and general manager of education, Michael Flood, will break down the ECF program and reveal how schools and libraries can leverage it to expand broadband and device access.
The following week, on June 15, Flood will dive deep into transportation use cases and share how the ECF can also be leveraged to support mobile Wi-Fi access, specifically on school buses and library bookmobiles.
WHEN & WHERE
Webinar: New FCC Funding for Schools and Libraries
Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Time: 3:00 p.m. – 3:45p.m. ET
To register for this free event, please visit: https://utm.guru/udp28
Webinar: New FCC Funding for School Transportation
Date: Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Time: 3:00 p.m. – 3:45p.m. ET
To register for this free event, please visit: https://utm.guru/udp29
About Kajeet
Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to students, enterprises, state and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel®, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Whether to enable digital access that ensures student success, empower companies to connect and control devices in the field, or offer support and a platform to launch a complex mobile solution, Kajeet is trusted by many to make powerful and flexible wireless solutions easy. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally in 24 other countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 36 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow on Twitter at @Kajeet.
Media Contact
Amanda Corey, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Kajeet), 202-494-0098, AmandaC@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE Kajeet