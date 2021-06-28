MCLEAN, Va., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to IoT solution providers, today announced the launch of Sentinel Advantage™. A highly secure and reliable solution, Sentinel Advantage offers enterprise-grade devices and wireless network access provisioned on Kajeet's cloud-based data and IoT device management platform, Sentinel.
From the robust insights and data and device management capabilities delivered by the Kajeet Sentinel® platform through the ease of use offered to the end-user via accessible devices, the Kajeet Sentinel Advantage solution was designed with the goal of making IoT connectivity simple and efficient. The end-to-end solution can be utilized across all industries - from remote patient care and utilities to transportation and field services - to improve business outcomes and promote equitable access to the wealth of opportunities and resources available online. With Sentinel Advantage, enterprises are empowered to deliver highly secure and reliable solutions for their most pressing problems.
"We've identified a unique opportunity to provide an all-encompassing solution that keeps workers connected – regardless of their industry or job function," said Dominic Marcellino, director of strategy and business development at Kajeet. "Kajeet is excited to launch Sentinel Advantage to help eradicate digital inequities and drive efficiency across healthcare, utilities, transportation, field service management and more."
Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to students, enterprises, state and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel®, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Whether to enable digital access that ensures student success, empower companies to connect and control devices in the field, or offer support and a platform to launch a complex mobile solution, Kajeet is trusted by many to make powerful and flexible wireless solutions easy. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally in 24 other countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 38 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow on Twitter at @Kajeet.
