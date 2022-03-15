MCLEAN, Va., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kajeet® a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet access, today announced a new strategic partnership with VSee, a leading telemedicine platform provider with a mission to make telehealth an everyday experience. The new partnership will focus on delivering a full turnkey solution for remote patient monitoring (RPM) to hospitals, medical systems, and healthcare providers.
At its core, RPM is an IoT solution and like other IoT initiatives, RPM is complex. In addition to the RPM application itself, healthcare providers looking to launch a successful RPM solution must also consider technology, cost, and accessibility all while balancing regulatory and compliance issues as well as privacy, security, and support needs.
"This combined solution truly takes the heavy lifting from the healthcare provider delivering exactly what a healthcare provider needs to launch a successful RPM solution. From device procurement, provisioning, application configuration, deployment, logistics, cellular service, and support, this complete turnkey solution with Kajeet makes the technical aspects of RPM simple and easy," said Milton Chen, CEO at VSee. "Ultimately it enables providers to focus on what they do best, patient care, not IT."
"When we searched for an RPM application provider to enhance the Kajeet SmartRPM solution, VSee was the logical choice," said Greg Jones, CTO at Kajeet. "Their easy-to-use, data-rich RPM dashboards are widely respected in the market. Integration with Kajeet's solution was seamless and resulted in a complete RPM solution that arrives ready to go, right out of the box, with security, reliable connectivity, and mobile device management already on board. For healthcare organizations, it offers a seamless approach to managing their IoT solutions."
Kajeet SmartRPM™ is a complete remote patient monitoring packaged solution that supports the connection and interaction of IoT devices securely and at scale. It addresses the specific needs of RPM deployments, which vary in design and complexity, with a wide a variety of configurations depending on requirements:
- For accelerated deployment of RPM programs, Kajeet SmartRPM™ enables continuous care of patients outside the traditional care setting and reduces patient readmissions. Vital to value-based care models, SmartRPM™ generates additional fee-for-service revenue streams, supports improved outcomes, and is preferred by patients.
- For accelerating speed to market, Kajeet SmartRPM™ enables a robust services portfolio that spans from procurement and kitting to multi-carrier service and support, driving utilization for financial viability, while removing barriers to success.
About Kajeet
Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state, and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel®, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally with coverage in 173 countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 40 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow us on Twitter at @Kajeet.
About VSee
VSee is the telehealth company behind McKesson, GE, Optum, DaVita, NASA Space Station, and 2000+ clients. It offers a flexible all-in-one platform and APIs to fast create seamless integration across channels and healthcare devices and to enable superhuman care team performance. With 250+ no coding configurations for patient engagement, video, revenue cycle management, medical device integration, remote patient monitoring, data analytics, etc., VSee lets virtual care teams easily customize dashboards, automate tasks, and collaborate internally to reduce no-shows and maximize clinician time. Practices and organizations can create and deploy their customized white-label telehealth solutions in under a week whether for COVID testing, e-ICU, chronic care management and more. Learn more at vsee.com.
