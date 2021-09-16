MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet access, today announced that its Connect Prime™ solution has won a 2021 IoT Evolution Community Impact Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading website covering IoT technologies. In winning this award, Kajeet is recognized for helping to improve digital equity and advance the lives of U.S. citizens through safe and reliable internet connectivity.
"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Community Impact Award have proved to help make a difference as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic. It is my honor to congratulate Kajeet for their superior contribution that empowers citizens, companies, institutions and government to continue their critical work in remote access settings," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, a co-publisher of IoT Evolution.
The global COVID-19 pandemic dramatically accelerated our reliance on digital resources for school, work, healthcare and common daily tasks. And while 90% of U.S. adults say the internet has been essential or important for them during the coronavirus outbreak, according to a recent survey conducted by Pew Research Center, millions of people remain without adequate at-home internet access – leaving them unable to access the wealth of tools and opportunities available online.
The Kajeet Connect Prime™ solution enables municipalities to provide safe, reliable and controlled wireless broadband connectivity to underserved residents who would otherwise not have internet access at home. Recently, Kajeet partnered with the city of Williamsburg, Virginia to help close the digital divide and enable a higher quality of life for residents. As part of the six-month pilot program funded by the CARES Act, Connect Prime™ was distributed to 129 low-income households to enable equitable access to critical online opportunities, including searching for jobs, virtual interviewing, remote learning, bill pay and healthcare services.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by IoT Evolution for delivering innovative IoT connectivity solutions that improve communities and enable a higher quality of life for residents," said Daniel J. W. Neal, chairman, CEO and founder of Kajeet. "As internet access is now critical to managing everyday life, we are pleased to offer solutions that connect all people and things, empowering users to leverage these connections for good."
Connect Prime™ provides a managed LTE connection on the network of choice along with a router that enables multiple concurrent connections without compromising speed or security. The solution is provisioned on Kajeet's award-winning IoT management platform, Sentinel®, providing extensive administrative control and advanced features such as complete visibility into data usage on all connected devices, policy controls and content blocking for added security and data management
