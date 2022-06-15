Kajeet's Greg Jones will discuss optimizing businesses with intelligent IoT; Dominic Marcellino will participate in a panel examining IoT deployments in healthcare
WHAT
The growth of IoT is not slowing down anytime soon. According to Forbes, the number of cellular IoT connections is expected to reach 3.5 billion in 2023. The use of IoT devices can be beneficial across various industries, from manufacturing to education, to large-scale enterprises, to healthcare and more.
At the 2022 IoT Evolution Expo, Kajeet's Chief Technology Officer Greg Jones will present a 25-minute session titled, "How Intelligent Are Your IoT Connections?" In this session, he will discuss what it looks like when businesses are optimized with intelligent IoT and how the data we glean from IoT connections, when used the right way, can help us make more informed business decisions.
Additionally, Kajeet's Director of Strategy and Business Development Dominic Marcellino will participate in a panel titled "The Patient, the Doctor and the Bill." This panel will explore how IoT is being deployed in healthcare, how IoT is enabling remote patient care and how IoT in the hospital is changing the distribution and transportation of patients.
WHO
Greg Jones is the chief technology officer at Kajeet. In this role, he is responsible for technology strategy, product development and innovation. Before joining Kajeet in 2020, Jones held executive leadership roles and led digital transformation efforts at Kforce, an award-winning solutions firm, and Laureate International Universities, the largest international network of degree granting higher education institutions. Prior, he served as chief technology officer at Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, where he led all aspects of product development and IT operations. Before that, Jones served as CIO of the 4G division at Sprint Nextel, where he spearheaded the launch of the nation's first commercial 4G service.
Dominic Marcellino is the director of strategy and business development at Kajeet. In this role, Dominic is responsible for expanding and strengthening Kajeet's partnerships with system integrators, device manufacturers and solution providers, leading strategy for product and sales teams and refining customer experience. An expert in product, business development and sales with extensive expertise in bringing low-power IoT applications to market, Dominic's strategic guidance strengthens Kajeet's market position as a premier mobile virtual network operator for global enterprises.
WHEN & WHERE
Greg's session will be held:
Date: Thu., June 23, 2022
Time: Between 1:30 p.m. – 1:55 p.m. ET
Location: Solutions Theatre (Expo Hall Theatre), Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Dominic's session will be held:
Date: Wed., June 22, 2022
Time: Between 6:00 p.m. – 6:25 p.m. ET
Location: Room SC-09, Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
To register for the event, visit https://www.iotevolutionexpo.com/east/registration.aspx
To learn more about Kajeet, visit https://www.kajeet.net/
About Kajeet
Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware products that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet's Private Network solutions simplify private wireless to allow customers to design, install and manage their own private wireless networks. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer Sentinel®, a scalable IoT management platform that includes visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally with coverage in 173 countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 40 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow us on Twitter at @Kajeet.
Media Contact
Jodie Booras, Kajeet, 619-564-9306, jodieb@gabrielmarketing.com
