On Wed., May 11, Kajeet's SVP/GM of private wireless will present, "Private 5G for All," highlighting how private 5G & LTE networks can help close the Digital Divide by improving access to education, remote work opportunities and healthcare delivery
MCLEAN, Va., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT
According to the White House, more than 30 million Americans live in areas where there is no high-speed broadband infrastructure. As Juniper Research projects $12B will be spent on private networks by 2023 – and 60% of deployments will utilize 5G technology – the new, bipartisan infrastructure law directs investments of $65 billion to help ensure that every American has access to reliable high-speed internet through a historic investment in broadband infrastructure deployment. In his keynote address titled, "Private 5G for All," Derrick Frost, Kajeet SVP & GM of private wireless, will offer insights from 5G and LTE projects deployed by Kajeet to bring high quality wireless broadband connectivity to underserved communities. He will highlight how private networks can help close the Digital Divide by improving access to education, remote work opportunities and healthcare delivery.
WHO
Derrick Frost is SVP and general manager of private wireless at Kajeet. He has 25 years of experience in developing and implementing advanced technologies and managing large-scale operations and projects. Before Kajeet, Frost served as SVP of IT & cloud solutions at Ericsson, responsible for sales and services of Ericsson's OSS/BSS, EPC & cloud solutions to cable operators in North America. He also previously served as SVP and general manager of global IP video solutions at Alcatel-Lucent, and SVP of operations and engineering at Time Warner Cable.
WHEN & WHERE
Date: Wed., May 11, 2022
Time: Between 12:15 – 12:35 p.m. ET
Location: Online event
To register for the online event, visit https://www.fiercedigitaltechevents.com/fiercedigitaltechevent/private-wireless-networks-summit-2022.
To learn more about Kajeet Private 5G, visit https://www.kajeet.net/solutions/private-lte/
About Kajeet
Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state, and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel®, which includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally with coverage in 173 countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 40 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com.
Media Contact
Jodie Booras, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Kajeet), 619-564-9306, jodieb@gabrielmarketing.com
Linda Jennings, Kajeet, 248-521-3606, ljennings@kajeet.com
SOURCE Kajeet