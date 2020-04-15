CHICAGO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalderos, the creator of the country's first and only drug discount management solution, announced today the launch of its enhanced and streamlined covered entity-facing platform, Review. Review builds on the company's legacy claims verification software for covered entities, with updates to create a more intuitive, efficient and accurate 340B claims verification process.
"At Kalderos, we're building an intelligent infrastructure that supports the 340B Program and provides clarity for all stakeholders," said Jeremy Docken, CEO and co-founder, Kalderos. "Every 340B stakeholder is working toward the shared goal of ensuring the program works on behalf of patients. Review will enable our covered entity partners to spend less energy on verifying claims and more time where it matters most: providing lifesaving care."
Retiring the previous brand name, Grappa, the latest upgrades to the covered entity-facing platform include:
- Enhanced algorithm precision: With investments to its data science team, Kalderos has built upon its industry-leading algorithm for increased accuracy.
- Simplified review process: Streamlining the claims review process, Review provides a more comprehensive view of claims data, including Medicaid agency and plan type. Additionally, Review incorporates a wider range of response options to allow users to provide more feedback when a simple "yes" or "no" answer isn't sufficient.
- Enable teamwork: Collaboration — within a covered entity's team and out — is crucial to ensure 340B compliance. As a result, Review now supports multiple users per 340B ID so responses can be provided by more than just one authorized user.
- Respond using a preferred format: Augmenting Review's updated and simplified user interface, Review offers users more options to respond to claims, allowing covered entities to use their preferred format. Users can now upload Excel and CSV files.
"In bringing Review to fruition, we emphasized feedback sessions and beta testing with our covered entity partners to understand what additions would support them in their work," said Steve Zielinski, Director of Industry Relations, Kalderos. "Collaboration is part and parcel to 340B Program integrity and we're proud to be a continued partner with thousands of covered entities."
Following the recent updates, 340B consulting group Advis said, "The new user interface enables us to comprehensively review 340B claims on behalf of our covered entity clients. Expanded response types, paired with broadened export capabilities, enhance efficiency and accuracy as we work with hospitals to demonstrate their compliance with all 340B Program rules."
Founded in Chicago in 2016, Kalderos is committed to building a drug discount management solution that supports accurate discount effectuation, ensuring the right discount goes to the right party on the right transaction.
For more information on Kalderos Review, please visit Kalderos.com.
About Kalderos
Kalderos combines industry expertise, design thinking and technology to target waste and to improve efficiency as the category leader in healthcare financial network management. Its initial SaaS product is the world's first drug discount management solution, which identifies, checks and resolves non-compliance. Using sophisticated models and machine learning processes, Kalderos detects inconsistencies overlooked by current methods, providing material benefits by eliminating waste. Based in Chicago, Kalderos was founded in 2016 by a team firmly rooted in the belief that it is essential to fix this problem in order to help patients and reduce inefficiencies. More information can be found at www.kalderos.com.