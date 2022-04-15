Kalyankar Analytics announced the launch of Seqwa, an AI-powered search solution. Seqwa offers a more cost-effective solution for companies looking to integrate full-text search, semantic search, and personalized recommendations into search systems at a fraction of other providers' cost. In addition, Seqwa is offering $15,000 Free Credits for eligible startups.
NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kalyankar Analytics announced the launch of Seqwa, a new AI-Powered search solution for businesses. Seqwa is a unique solution created by the team at Kalyankar Analytics, who were motivated by their desire to offer an affordable search solution. CEO Nikhil Kalyankar said, "Searching should be easy, and Seqwa brings a search solution with industry-leading features at an unprecedented price." Indeed, Seqwa is the lowest-priced search service on the market. It saves over 75% of what it costs for other search solutions.
In addition to being the most affordable service available, Seqwa also has a giveaway worth $15,000 in free credits for eligible startups through the Seqwa Startup Program. Startups are eligible if they are less than five years old, received less than $5M in funding, and is registered Seqwa user.
Seqwa offers everything a business needs: affordability (costs over 75% less than its closest competitor), reliability (99.9% uptime), power (Seqwa AI learns what users want), and scalability (API can handle any traffic load). Seqwa has all the benefits of an enterprise search solution without headaches. Seqwa users can build custom search solutions with no upfront costs and no hardware, software, or personnel investment.
Seqwa provides robust REST API endpoints with Autocomplete, Full-text Search with Semantic Re-Ranking for Intent, Recommendations, and Semantic Search as a fully managed service. The platform is suitable for both large enterprises and small businesses.
- Autocomplete – Seqwa provides query suggestions as a user types, allowing them to look up even more relevant content without retyping.
- Full-Text Search - Seqwa supports raw and semantically analyzed text searches across all documents. Users can specify their desired matching phrases or partial matches for plain searches.
- Semantic Re-Ranking for Intent – By analyzing users' previous search queries, Seqwa can predict user intent and provide a semantic boost for their search results.
- Recommendations – Seqwa provides recommendations based on semantic similarity to a selected item or document.
- Semantic Search – Seqwa performs a semantic search to understand the intent behind the query without limiting itself to text search. Semantic search is a vital voice search component to understand the user's actual intent.
Seqwa provides a high level of accuracy in delivering relevant information from the internet. Its intelligent search technology leverages artificial intelligence to allow users to quickly find relevant information in seconds without manually searching for it. It enables companies to leverage data to increase their competitive edge by being able to identify potential customers or prospects before they've even made a purchase decision.
Kalyankar Analytics's founder and CEO, Nikhil Kalyankar, said, "Seqwa was born out of frustration with existing search technologies and a vision to bring state-of-the-art search algorithms to companies worldwide. Seqwa's REST API is built on powerful machine learning models and provides a fast response time at a fraction of the cost."
Seqwa represents a step-change in hosted search. Its Autocomplete is based on best-of-breed and native search technology, performing more like a human than an algorithm. Its Semantic Search for Intent takes natural language search further, identifying meaning beyond essential words. With Seqwa's revolutionary new search capabilities, businesses of all sizes will be able to optimize their search strategies and improve their online presence, giving them a much-needed edge over their competition.
