MILLIS, Mass. and LOS GATOS, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kanguru Solutions, a global leader in high quality secure data storage, remote management and duplication equipment, and data protection and privacy company, Titaniam, Inc. announced that Kanguru will be utilizing the Titaniam Protect platform to include data-in-use protection for the KRMC cloud remote management platform.
"We are very excited about leveraging Titaniam's data protection solution," said Nate Cote, Kanguru's Executive Vice President of Product Management. "Since Kanguru is a security firm, we are always looking for ways to enhance both the quality of our solutions as well as their overall security. As we move towards expanding our services, we expect to see an increase in the size and scope of customer data that resides on our cloud platform. Titaniam will help us defend this data in the event of a breach, misconfiguration, or credential compromise."
"Titaniam is a great security enhancement to the already robust KRMC platform," said Gautam Kandpal, Senior Product Manager for Kanguru. "We take great pride in keeping KRMC up to date with leading security controls. Including data-in-use protection from Titaniam will take us to the next level."
"Data-in-use protection from Titaniam, extends data protection that has traditionally been limited to encryption for data-at-rest and in-transit, to now cover data while it is actively being used," said Karthik Mariappan, Titaniam's Vice President of Engineering. "This means that the KRMC solution can now utilize valuable customer data without having it in clear text anywhere on the system."
"This is great news for Kanguru's customers," said Arti Raman, Titaniam's CEO, "We are delighted to welcome Kanguru to our customer family and we look forward to a long partnership."
About Kanguru
Kanguru Solutions is a global leader in manufacturing high-quality secure portable data storage products, remote management, duplication equipment and more. Kanguru has been securing portable data for its global customer base since 1992. For more information, please visit us at http://www.kanguru.com
About Titaniam
Titaniam, Inc. is the industry's first adaptive data protection solution for data-in-use. Titaniam helps enterprises defend valuable data in the event of data breaches, misconfigurations, admin compromises, insider threats, and more. Titaniam also accelerates privacy compliance by enabling always-on privacy enforcement. For more information please visit us at http://www.titaniamlabs.com
