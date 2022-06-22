Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in G2's Summer 2022 Grid® Reports for Project Management, Professional Services Automation, Project and Portfolio Management, Resource Management, and Work Management. Users ranked Kantata as the number one resource management solution.
IRVINE, Calif. and LONDON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in G2's Summer 2022 Grid® Reports for Project Management, Professional Services Automation, Project and Portfolio Management, Resource Management, and Work Management. Users ranked Kantata as the number one resource management solution.
G2 analyzes more than 3 million reviews of thousands of software products that users publish to its website to determine vendor positioning on its quarterly Grid Reports. The Leader designation signifies that Kantata earned best-in-class ratings among users for both customer satisfaction and market presence in each of the five categories.
Kantata, the new name for Mavenlink and Kimble Applications, develops and delivers the most comprehensive range of vertical SaaS solutions purpose-built to help professional services organizations of all sizes and specialties elevate operational performance to build thriving businesses. The Kantata Cloud for Professional Services offers users unmatched flexibility, functionality, and scalability through its delivery of both Salesforce Platform and open-architecture product options. Kantata is unique in delivering this product choice, which ensures professional services organizations always get the optimal product for their needs.
"Kantata's Leader position across five G2 Grids demonstrates the value we deliver to our clients," said Kantata CEO Michael Speranza. "Businesses that use the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services are able to transform the way they work, optimize their talent network, and consistently deliver outstanding outcomes for their clients."
About Kantata
Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Industry Cloud for Professional Services™, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.
