NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (TK 2020) -- As part of the robust Kao Salon Industry Recovery Initiative, a program solely focused on helping salons recover and rebuild as they emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, Kao Salon introduces #SalonObsessed. This social media-powered initative will directly drive financial support to partnering Goldwell, KMS and Oribe salons, providing consumers with a new, turnkey platform to patronize their local salon, virtually.
Kao Salon has launched a co-branded microsite for Goldwell, KMS and Oribe that will allow consumers to quickly and easily purchase a gift card, or make a charitable donation, to the partnering salon of their choice. Starting today, Goldwell, KMS and Oribe will begin posting #SalonObsessed content on their social media channels, amplifying awareness surrounding the issues facing the salon industry, while driving consumers directly to the microsite with a simple call-to-action.
"For the forseeable future, Kao Salon is fiercely dedicated to championing the full recovery of our industry with the Kao Salon Industry Recovery Initative. To that end, we are continously generating new ways to expand the Intitaive by leveraging collective resources," said Scott Guinter, General Manager, Kao Salon Division US. "We know at this stage, galvanzing consumers to support the industry is a vital step toward recovery, and that our social media channels are powerful tools for generating visbilitly for a cause. We feel that by not only activating our social media communities, but creating a clear and direct line for financial support, we can effectuate the kind of impact salons are so very much in need of right now."
Digtial assets will also be provided by Kao for salons to repurpose on their platforms. The #SalonObessed microsite will be live until June 1, 2020. Consumers can visit Goldwell, KMS or Oribe on Instagram to participate.
About Kao Salon Industry Recovery Initiative
Kao Salon Industry Recovery Initiative is an umbrella program created by Kao Salon Division to focus solely on helping salons recover and rebuild as they emerge from the COVID-19 crisis. The Initiative offers both Global and Country level programs. Global programs include the signature #WorthTheWait social media advertising campaign, which is designed to drive business to salons once they reopen by appealing to the unique bond that exists between stylists and their clients. In North America, Kao Salon Industry Recovery Initiative has assembled programs valued at $5.6 million dollars to help salons recover and rebuild their businesses.
About Kao Salon Division
Kao Salon Division is part of the Kao Beauty Care Business Division offering salon‐exclusive products and services to stylists around the globe. It is a thought and trend leader in the professional hair care industry as well as the home of the Goldwell, KMS, Oribe and VARIS brands. The mission of Kao Salon Division is to enrich the lives of stylists, salon owners and their clients through partnership, salon business growth and our salon‐exclusive portfolio of advanced services, innovative products and inspiring education.
