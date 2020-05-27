MAYNARD, Mass., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaon Interactive, the leading provider of interactive sales and marketing applications for global B2B brands, today announced that while economic activity has declined by 12% since March 14, 2020, their customer engagement index has increased by over 77%. Used in over 150 countries by millions of end-users, Kaon has quickly become the dominant expert in the field of B2B digital customer engagement.
Kaon's sales and marketing applications have transcended the cancellation of trade shows and in-person engagements, as sellers turn to video conferencing for virtual meetings, briefings and events amidst the COVID-19 crisis. These interactive applications have brilliantly transformed the sellers' ability to effectively engage customers and communicate complex product/solution stories, virtually. Rather than using static PDFs, passive videos or boring slide presentations on video conferences, Kaon's applications put prospects and customers in the driver's seat to uncover a company's unique value differentiation, transferring knowledge and elevating buying discussions.
The software company kicked off 2020 with multiple accolades. Gavin Finn, CEO & President of Kaon was named one of The CEO Forum magazine's 10 Customer Experience Industry Leaders in the category of Digital Transformation. To be considered a Transformative CEO, executives must create new value that reinvigorates a company, reinvents an industry or reboots society. The company was also named one of CIO Applications Top Sales Technology Companies in 2020.
Not only is Kaon winning awards, but they are giving clients the tools to be award-winners as well. Kaon and customer Ricoh USA won an Award of Excellence in the Integrated Campaign category for Ricoh's Print Solutions Application. Additionally, Kaon earned an Award of Excellence in the Marketing Effectiveness category based on a digital customer engagement application they developed for the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services and solutions company. This same customer was also awarded a 2020 Killer Content Award by The Finnys for developing an interactive, visual application on the Kaon platform to demonstrate the value of its latest product.
To keep up with growing demand, Kaon recently made significant hires, including notable senior-level roles. Kaon's new hires included:
- Hans Wernke, Vice President, Strategic Accounts, a highly effective marketing and business development leader who drives growth through the successful introduction and execution of interactive and immersive experiences for tradeshows, executive briefing centers, training and enterprise applications.
- Brandon Lee, Senior Director, Strategic Accounts, has held various sales and leadership positions for emerging enterprise software companies such as PeopleSoft, SAP, Verizon and JDA.
- Charles Howard, Director, Strategic Accounts, has over 20 years of experience creating and producing award winning cutting-edge interactive media and branded marketing content for Fortune 500 clients.
"While Q1 presented unprecedented challenges for businesses across the globe, we are thankful that our clients are benefiting from the use of our platform now, more than ever, ultimately helping them go beyond simply riding out the storm to experiencing growth in their industries," said Finn. "By adding new clients and experienced talent to the team, we feel we have formed a solid foundation and are poised for continued growth in 2020."
The increased use of Kaon's applications during this crisis talks to the power of their digital transformation platform in today's global climate, the importance of agility, and the need for a growth mindset in both short- and long-term business continuity planning.
Kaon Interactive is a B2B software company. Kaon's interactive sales and marketing applications simplify complex product and solution stories in a visually engaging way anywhere, anytime, turning prospects into customers. The company's interactive 3D sales and marketing applications transform product and solution marketing content into visual storytelling experiences to deepen customer engagement, reduce marketing expenses and accelerate the sales cycle. Whether virtual or in-person, more than 5,000 Kaon interactive applications are being used worldwide by leading global B2B companies in such industries as life sciences, manufacturing and technology. For more information about Kaon, visit www.kaon.com.
