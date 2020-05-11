MAYNARD, Mass., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaon Interactive, the leading provider of interactive sales and marketing applications for global B2B brands, today announced the ability for their Kaon High Velocity Marketing Platform® to ubiquitously connect with any video conferencing tool (WebEx, ON24, Zoom, Skype, etc.). This one-click connection provides a seamless way for Kaon's interactive applications to be immediately launched at the start of any video conference, giving sales and marketing teams at global enterprises a way to more effectively engage customers and communicate their complex product/solution stories in their virtual meetings, virtual briefings or virtual events.
Rather than watching a presentation, this new capability allows customers to drive 3D product demonstrations and interactive non-linear storytelling stories, uncovering unique product/solution differentiation right at the onset. The customer can then interact with value calculators, explore persona-driven messaging, and can share and download personalized content.
While economic activity has declined by 12% since March 14, 2020, Kaon's customer engagement index has increased by over 50%. "This increase is directly correlated to our customers' urgency in pivoting to online engagements due to the COVID-19 crisis, and their need to work remotely," said Dana Drissel, Vice President of Marketing at Kaon Interactive. "The power of Kaon's digital transformation platform is that it has instantly provided the agility and sales growth for both short- and long-term business continuity planning for our customers. We're grateful to be in the position to provide digital solutions to help companies during this time when businesses are exclusively conducting virtual meetings."
With digital-first being the new normal, McKinsey & Company, a management consulting firm that serves as the trusted advisor and counselor to many of the world's most influential businesses and institutions, advises that "Companies should consider quickly prioritizing and scaling new digital capabilities to enable digital touchpoints with their customers." In their April 2020 analysis they conclude that companies who "rapidly scale up their digital capabilities, ... and other investments are the ones most likely to come out of this crisis stronger and well positioned for the post-coronavirus recovery."
Kaon's transformative sales and marketing applications enable companies to effectively communicate a product or solution's value to prospects through interactive experiences, virtually. These solutions, in turn, help drive increased sales and reduced marketing costs. The applications are created once and can be deployed everywhere. Available on devices running iOS, Windows, Android, and MacOS, Kaon Interactive's solutions are used by sales teams and marketers in nearly 150 countries.
About Kaon Interactive
Kaon Interactive is a B2B software company. Kaon's interactive sales and marketing applications simplify complex product and solution stories in a visually engaging way anywhere, anytime, turning prospects into customers. The company's interactive 3D sales and marketing applications transform product and solution marketing content into visual storytelling experiences to deepen customer engagement, reduce marketing expenses and accelerate the sales cycle. Whether virtual or in-person, more than 5,000 Kaon interactive applications are being used worldwide by leading global B2B companies in such industries as life sciences, manufacturing and technology. For more information about Kaon, visit www.kaon.com.
